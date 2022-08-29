Sony seeks to reduce the weight of PS5, and the new model that has arrived in Australia proves it

Now a PS5 with a reader will weigh the same as a PS5 Digital when it launched in 2020.

Next November, it will be two years since PS5 was launched on the market. From Sony they have been striving to improve the user experience through unexpected initiatives such as the restructuring of PS Plus and the release of new firmware updates that finish polishing the details of the system. And, not content with it, it seems that the Japanese company has also been reviewing the architecture from the console.

The new model of PS5 with reader weighs the same as PS5 Digital when it was launched in 2020And it is that, as explained in Press Start, Australia is the first country to receive the latest PS5 model, which is known by the name of CFI-1202A in the case of the standard edition and CFI-1202B as for digital. In this sense, the most remarkable thing about the new version lies in its weight: 3,9kg on PS5 with reader (300gr. lighter than the original version) and 3,4kg in the digital (500gr. difference). In other words, the new PS5 with reader weighs the same as the PS5 Digital when it launched in 2020.

This means that Sony has been changing internal parts to probably improve features like cooling. At the moment, we do not have more information about which components have been changed, so we will be attentive in case any user specialized in the subject decides to open the console and share their conclusions.

Be that as it may, PS5 has been starring in the news for the past week for its sudden price increase, which leaves the edition with an Ultra HD Blu-Ray player for 549,99 euros and the digital alternative by 449,99 euros. Although the community has not been slow to express its criticism of Sony’s move, the data analysis company Ampere Analysis ensures that the change will hardly affect sales.

More about: PS5, Sony and PlayStation.