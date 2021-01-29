Sony, Show Me the Fund Back $400,000 COVID-19 Aid in Brazil

As the Brazilian audiovisual sector prepares to return to taking pictures films and reveals after being halted by the COVID-19 pandemic, new well being and security tips are being applied to forestall additional unfold of the illness and to guard these concerned in manufacturing.

To ease the burden on already hard-hit producers, Show Me The Fund — a three way partnership between Brazilian Content material, Brazil’s movie promotion program Cinema do Brasil and Olga Rabinovich’s philanthropic assist initiative Projeto Paradiso — has teamed with Sony Photos Leisure to supply monetary backing of roughly $400,000 to 100 impartial Brazilian producers by the Sony World Aid Fund. Working beneath the moniker Back to Units, the cash will probably be distributed evenly amongst chosen producers by the Institute for Brazilian Audiovisual Content material. The full quantity awarded have to be spent on COVID-19 well being and security measures.

“The resumption of filming is a extremely anticipated motion by professionals of the nationwide audiovisual trade, however it’s important that it’s completed in the most secure manner potential. We hope that the Back to Units fund is ready to assist the motion of returning to units, thus contributing to ensure the security of trade’ professionals,” defined Josephine Bourgois, government director at Projeto Paradiso, in a press release.

On-line registration for funding opens Feb. 1 on Show Me The Fund’s web site, and can run for 3 weeks with chosen events introduced on March 1. All qualifying tasks have to be registered with Brazilian nationwide movie company ANCINE and should start filming between March 1 and Dec. 31 2021. Solely reside motion characteristic movies can apply, no promoting, animation or quick movies will probably be thought of. Chosen producers should personal a majority of the qualifying manufacturing’s IP, and precedence will go to tasks with worldwide co-producers.

“We have now the mission of maintaining the audiovisual trade’s good efficiency and, regardless of this vital second of the pandemic, can not let the sector come to a full halt. With this thought in thoughts, we determined to behave now in the direction of the creation of the Security and Well being Protocol in order to offer monetary viability for a return to units,” stated Simoni de Mendonça, president of the São Paulo State Audiovisual Business Affiliation (SIAESP), chargeable for Cinema do Brasil.

She additionally made positive to acknowledge Sony’s contribution, saying: “It is very important spotlight the collaboration of the personal sector, which in this gesture of assist to the Brazilian audiovisual trade, acknowledges the high quality of our manufacturing.”