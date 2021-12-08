Sony shows its prototype of VR in video: high definition in 8K with less processing time

This proposal will introduce us much more to the world of video games, but also in other areas.

Sony has long been preparing for a new generation of VR. We have seen these intentions with the introduction of the second generation of its PS VR at the beginning of the year, which left us very good prospects about what is coming to us with this technology. However, the company wants to go further with its surprise for the “Sony Technology Day”, a day dedicated to the progress of the company in this field, and presents a new VR prototype.

The prototype would project 8K images with both eyesThe video published on the Sony-Technology YouTube account shows all the benefits of this device, which improves everything seen so far with the projection of high definition images that they reach 8K with both eyes (4K with only one). An achievement that is achieved by miniaturizing multiple pixels through finer processing, something that has been achieved thanks to a more advanced study of CMOS image sensors and the possibilities that the OLED technology.

But here the news of Sony VR does not end, as the company assures that processing time and latency will be reduced with the integration of multiple sensors. Altogether, a person using such a device will be able to enjoy high definition images in real time according to the movement of your head, which will expand the possibilities of both video games and other areas such as corporate, medical or engineering.

Of course, the new generation of Sony VR looks spectacular, but it has already become clear to us that when it comes to a second PS VR we will have to wait until next year, at least. However, there is no doubt that Sony has big plans in place for its VR projects, as at the beginning of the year it registered a patent that would allow viewers interact with the player in the middle of a game in virtual reality.

More about: VR, Sony and Prototypes.