Sony Teams With Author Dan Jones For Development Deal

Sony Photos Tv has introduced an total improvement take care of British historian Dan Jones, creator of bestsellers equivalent to “The Plantagenets,” “The Hole Crown” and “The Templars.”

The deal will see Jones develop diversifications of his works for possibility by Sony Photos Tv’s secure of worldwide scripted manufacturing corporations, together with Left Financial institution Photos and Eleven. He may even act as a guide for different productions throughout the group.

Jones’ books have offered greater than one million copies. He collaborated with Brazilian artist Marina Amaral for “The Color of Time” and “The World Aflame.” He has written and introduced greater than 60 hours of TV documentaries together with Channel 5 present “Elizabeth I,” the BBC’s “Henry VIII and His Six Wives” and Netflix/Channel 5 sequence “Secrets and techniques of Nice British Castles.”

Wayne Garvie, president of worldwide manufacturing for Sony Photos Tv, mentioned, “Dan has written among the hottest histories of our time. By way of him, readers world wide have found anew the Crusaders, Knights Templar, the Plantagenets and seen the previous come alive in colour. He has a terrific slate of future tasks and our nice vary of corporations are the proper companions to deliver his concepts to the display screen.”

Jones mentioned: “In a world rocked by large international change there has by no means been a greater time to make sense of it by historical past’s biggest tales. I’ve at all times written my books with a cinematic sensibility, so I’m delighted to have made a take care of Sony Photos Tv to develop my tales outdated and new for the display screen.”