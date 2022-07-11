Sony wants to be “the Nike” of eSports with Inzone, its latest line of gaming hardware

The Japanese company has already partnered with Riot Games to use its peripherals in the Valorant Champions Tour.

There is no longer any doubt that Sony has begun to bet heavily on the panorama of PC gamingand it shows this with initiatives such as its new line of hardware called Inzone. These kinds of proposals make thousands of computer gamers value the products of the Japanese company both for the quality of the peripherals released and for its trajectory in terms of video games.

Sony’s products will not let the people involved in those battles stopKazuo KiicHowever, from Sony they also want to get fully into the pool of eSports, and your Inzone line will be ideal to fulfill your purposes. Because, according to the statements of the executive vice president Kazuo Kiic in Nikkei (via VGC), “There is still no dominant leader among established growers.” Thus, Kii goes on to say that “The situation is like a landscape of warring states. This presents a chance for sony“.

“Sony is unique in that we come from a background in television manufacturing. We take pride in our imaging technology. We look forward to showing customers our immersive and realistic experience“. So far, Sony has announced three headphone models (H3, H7 y H9) y of gaming monitors 27 inches.

“We are going to start at the top and learn what the best eSports players want,” continues the executive vice president. “The vision we have in mind is that of Mizuno and Nike offering shoes for athletes. You can win cash prizes in eSports. If a monitor’s response time lags even slightly, you lose. Sony products they will not allow the people involved in those strenuous battles to stop“.

Of course, Inzone is one of Sony’s many bets in the PC environment, although the company assures that its hardware line will be expanded with More Products in the future. As for video games, it is important to note that PlayStation has been introducing titles such as God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn or Spider-Man on computers, and estimates that half of their releases in 2025 will be on PC and mobile.

