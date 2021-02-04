Sony wants to distribute more PS5 in its second year than equivalent PS4

Sony plan to sell more than 14.8 million PlayStation 5 during its second financial year on sale, which goes April 2021 to March 2022. That would surpass the success of PS4 distributed in the equivalent period a few years ago, but it could also be truncated due to the difficulty in obtaining some parts.

In an interview after the earnings report, transcribed by The Motley Fool, a Sony representative has reported on the company’s hope to surpass the second year in sales to PS4 in the same period. “In the next fiscal year, we believe there will be a strong demand. The second year of PS4 launch reached 14.8 million, and we would like to exceed those sales when it comes to PS5” he said.

The statement came in response to the question about the fewer number of PS5s available as a result of the global shortage of semiconductors, which would condition the number of consoles that are manufactured. “However, we have taken a look at the semiconductor shortage,” the caller continued. “When we try to increase capacity we find it difficult because of the global situation.”