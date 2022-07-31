Sony will increase the stock of PS5 for this Christmas with the hope of selling 18 million more before April 2023

PlayStation wants to promote a greater degree of commitment with its users with PS Plus and with its exclusive titles.

PlayStation shared yesterday the financial results of the last quarter. Despite having drop in incomeSony revealed that its PS5 sales figure had amounted to 21.7 million Of units. However, on page 9 of the report it is specified that the Japanese company maintains the forecast that they intend to sell 18 million of units during fiscal year 2022.

The report ensures that Sony wants to promote a higher degree of commitment with users by taking the following actions: “We intend to take steps to increase user engagement in the second half of the fiscal year. main titlesincluding the software of the first brands, mainly increasing the supply of PlayStation 5 hardware and promoting the new PlayStation Plus service.”

We are working to advance the supply to the year-end sales seasonPlayStationDespite the limited stock, Sony maintains the forecast of selling 18 million units before April 2022: “We have not made any changes to our sales forecast of 18 million of units for PS5 hardware in FY22, but since we are seeing a recovery from the shock of the Shanghai shutdown and a significant upgrade of components, we are working to bring supply forward into the year-end sales season.”

These stats come because PlayStation has noticed a 15% reduction of the time spent by its users year-on-year in the first quarter. They allege that the reasons are for the reduction of infections of COVID-19 in the most important markets. They hope that with the launch of The Last of Us Parte 1, God of War Remakethe new PS Plus and more PS5 the interest increases and encourages a greater commitment.

