Sony will stop allowing the purchase and rental of movies and TV series on the PlayStation Store

Sony has announced that it will suspend the possibility of buying and renting movies and TV series on the PlayStation Store. Regardless of whether you are using PS5, PS4 or mobile devices.

Revealed on the PlayStation Blog, the store will leave “to offer movie and TV purchases and rentals through the PlayStation Store as of August 31, 2021.”. According to Sony, the decision was made after observing “tremendous growth in PlayStation fans using subscription and ad-based entertainment streaming services on our consoles”, such as Netflix, YouTube, Disney + and other similar services.

In any event, users will continue to have access to the content they have purchased beyond the August 31 deadline, with movies and TV shows available for “reproduction on demand” on PS4 and PS5, as well as mobile devices.

Sony completed the post saying that the company expects “further enhance the entertainment experience on PlayStation.”. We may see something to replace this system in the future, but for now, Sony is shutting down the service as it watches the trend towards streaming content.

