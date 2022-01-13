Sony withdraws PlayStation Now cards from stores for its Game Pass alternative

The future merger between Plus and Now would leave us with a new subscription service for PS5.

Last December, we learned from reliable information that Sony is preparing a new subscription service in order to compete directly with Xbox Game Pass. Under the code name ‘Spartacus’, it would merge the two main services that PlayStation currently has: PS Plus, which allows you to play online and offers monthly games, and PS Now, whose greatest strength is gaming in the cloud.

In the UK they will have to withdraw them next weekFrom VentureBeat they echo something that has happened recently and would point in this direction. This is Sony’s decision to remove PlayStation Now cards from stores from the United Kingdom, that is, cards that are physically sold and allow you to subscribe to the service for a specified number of months once redeemed. This guideline has become known thanks to the receipt of an email whose content has been shared to this medium:

“Stores have until the end of Wednesday, January 19 to remove all POS and ESD cards from all customer-facing areas,” reads the message from the email they have received in GAME stores in England, telling them about a “new commercial update” this week.

This fact would be one of Sony’s first steps towards its new subscription, gradually eliminating the presence of PlayStation Now from the stores, which aims to fully integrate into the service that we should know about this year. At the moment, we know they have planned three different levels, with the first maintaining the benefits of the Plus, the second incorporating a catalog of PS4 and PS5 and the most expensive adding a catalog of classics from the first PlayStation consoles.

Waiting to know more about it and if the decision reaches other countries like Spain, the truth is that Sony has to take action on the matter with its strategy with PlayStation 5. The shortage of next-gen consoles It is causing a constant headache for companies, which would have led to the decision to continue making more PlayStation 4s during 2022 to alleviate commercial pressure on the new machine.

