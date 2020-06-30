Sony’s ‘Damaged Hearts Gallery’ Moved Back to August – Variety

Sony Photos has moved the theatrical launch of “The Damaged Hearts Gallery” again three weeks to Aug. 7. It’s anticipated to be the primary new film from a serious studio since theaters closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The information comes following final week’s collection of delays to main studio titles to the late summer time, together with “Tenet” happening Aug. 12, “Mulan” on Aug. 21 and “Invoice & Ted Face the Music” on Aug. 28. Solstice Studios, in its first-ever launch, has scheduled Russell Crowe’s “Unhinged” for a July 31 launch.

Main cinema chains within the U.S., reminiscent of AMC, Regal and Cinemark, have been aiming to resume enterprise in July. However studios seem to be nervous that viewers could also be reluctant to return, regardless of security protocols reminiscent of lowered capability, social distancing and mask-wearing being enforced.

Throughout the previous weekend, there have been 1,072 U.S. theaters open, together with 284 drive-ins. That quantity is up 20% from every week in the past, in accordance to Comscore. Texas has essentially the most cinemas open with 66 venues, adopted by Ohio at 38 areas, Utah at 32 and California at 30. There are about 5,400 film theaters within the U.S.

Romantic comedy “The Damaged Hearts Gallery” stars Geraldine Viswanathan as a lovelorn New Yorker getting previous heartbreak by opening an artwork gallery displaying the bodily mementos of previous relationships. “The Damaged Hearts Gallery” is government produced by Selena Gomez. Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, Suki Waterhouse, Arturo Castro, Ego Nwodim, Taylor Hill and Bernadette Peters spherical out the forged. Sony had initially set “Gallery” for a July 10 launch, then shifted it again every week to July 17.