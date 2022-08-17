Sony’s Latest Patent Suggests It Will Block Content Online To Avoid Unnecessary Spoilers

PlayStation wants to reduce the anxiety of those players who don’t want to ruin their experience with spoilers.

PlayStation games have been subject of various leaks and many of them have ruined the experience of many users. One of the cases that best exemplifies this is what happened with The Last of Us 2. Well, it seems that Sony wants avoid unnecessary spoilers through a new system.

As Gamerant collects, PlayStation has patented a system that aims to block spoilers with content generated by various users. This new implementation is still currently in concept development phasebut the intention of the Japanese company is decrease anxiety from players who don’t want to ruin their experience with unnecessary spoilers.

This would be done when users are connecting with the community, such as with screenshots, direct and content created by the players, as explained by Gamerant. Furthermore, this would be possible including metadata to some concrete objects so that the system detect it as spoiler and thus prevent it from showing, as reflected in the patent.

This is not the first time Sony has tried to prevent this. In 2020 we already reported a PlayStation anti-spoiler patent as a result of The Last of Us 2 leaks. It is not the only patent, since one of the last ones suggested improvements for the DualSense sticks, so over time will see if finally Sony carries out what it proposes.

