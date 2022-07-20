Sony’s new patent wants to improve its cloud gaming technology with a multi-GPU system

The Japanese company sees potential in this system, despite the fact that it is no longer used in personal computers.

Sony has made a lot of headlines due to its efforts to develop experiences that are out of the ordinary. We have seen this with systems aimed at helping players or patents that would give streaming viewers a great role, but it is already clear to us that the Japanese company intends to explore all the possibilities of current technologies.

That is why he has now set his sights on the cloud gaming, an increasingly popular option that could improve with the latest idea from the Japanese firm. According to the information published in Game Rant, Sony would bet on a system multi-GPU that, despite having become obsolete in the manufacture of personal computers, could have potential at an industrial level or in a server.

This would improve the game in the cloud thanks to an Artificial Intelligence that, through machine learning algorithms, would classify the metadata of the transmission at the moment and optimize it appropriately. As expected, this idea would be reflected in a smoother experience when playing via streaming.

With this, Sony adds one more patent aimed at exploring the technical possibilities of current technologies. After all, the company has stood out in recent weeks for proposing a system that allows real objects to be scanned with Virtual Reality devices and added to PlayStation games, although it has ended up capturing the attention of the community with a patent that aims for more emulation on their consoles.

More about: Sony, Patent and Cloud Gaming.