Sony’s new patent will give users a big role in streamer games

The Japanese company has registered a system that increases the interaction between streamers and their community.

Sony has been characterized by registering patents of the most diverse, which has left us with such innovative initiatives as the possibility of scanning real objects to add them to games or a highly requested option in terms of emulation. Today, the Japanese company surprises us again with an idea that, beyond focusing exclusively on the player experience, would strengthen the relationship between streamers and their community.

The ‘Help Mode’ proposes implementations that do not have to be the same in all gamesAs they collect from Game Rant, the company has filed a patent with which viewers can help a streamer during a broadcast game. This proposal, calledHelp mode‘, will allow users to participate in the game through unique implementations that may not be the same in every video game.

In this way, Sony raises the possibility that streamers receive help through strategies that would include changes in the general characteristics of a title and even tools that, offered by the developers of the adventure, would increase the level of interaction between content creators and their community. At the moment, very detailed proposals have not been presented in this area, which gives rise to theories and ideas of the players.

This will remind many of the system of ‘coaching‘ patented by Sony at the beginning of the year, which aims to help players through videos and tutorials according to the skill level detected during the game. Because it is clear that the company has been investigating the possibilities of the Artificial intelligencewhich has been revealed through a collaboration with the authors of Gran Turismo 7.

