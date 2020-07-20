Sony’s Rom-Com ‘The Broken Hearts Gallery’ Delayed Indefinitely

Following the information that Warner Bros. eliminated “Tenet” from its launch calendar, Sony Photos has indefinitely delayed the debut of “The Broken Hearts Gallery.”

The romantic comedy, government produced by Selena Gomez, was slated to hit theaters Aug. 7. The studio has not introduced new plans to launch the movie. Nonetheless, Sony stays dedicated to opening it on the large display screen.

That is the fourth time Sony has postponed “The Broken Hearts Gallery.” It was initially set to open July 10, in hopes of being the primary new film from a significant studio to open through the coronavirus pandemic. However after “Tenet” and Disney’s “Mulan” pushed again their respective July launch dates, “The Broken Hearts Gallery” moved again to July 17 after which Aug. 7.

Film theaters have been closed for months — a devastating development for exhibitors that might proceed if coronavirus circumstances proceed to spike throughout the nation. “Tenet” has been positioned as a salvation for theater homeowners, who’ve pegged their reopening plans to its late summer season debut. However every time “Tenet” is delayed, it causes a domino impact for different movies hoping to open.

Because it’s unclear when “Tenet” shall be unveiled, “Mulan” is at present positioned to be the primary new tentpole to debut in theaters. Nonetheless, business consultants aren’t optimistic its Aug. 21 launch date will maintain since cinemas in Los Angeles and New York aren’t up and operating but. With out the 2 greatest moviegoing markets within the nation open, it is going to be tough for many large films flip a revenue in theaters.

Geraldine Viswanathan (“Blockers,” “Dangerous Training”) stars in “The Broken Hearts Gallery,” a romantic comedy a few lovesick New Yorker who overcomes heartbreak by opening a museum devoted to keepsakes from previous relationships. The forged additionally contains Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo and Ego Nwodim.