Sony’s Spider-Man Universe Has An Official Title And It’s A Mouthful

Nonetheless, there are causes to count on that this universe goes to proceed to develop now that it has a collective title. Venom: Let There Be Carnage will increase on Cletus Kasady, and presumably even introduce Shriek (performed by Naomie Harris). There have been plans for a Kraven the Hunter film, in addition to rumors of a Sinister Six movie. And that doesn’t even get to the plans for Silver Sable and Black Cat. There are lots of spinning plates.