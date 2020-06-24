Soo Ae In Talks For Her First Drama In 4 Years

Actress Soo Ae is likely to be returning to the small display screen!

On June 23, a supply from the drama trade advised Ilgan Sports activities, “Soo Ae shall be taking part in the lead function within the drama ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ (literal translation).”

The lead function is that of Ha Younger Eun, the chief of the design crew at a vogue label. She is a cold-hearted realist however can also be sensible and prioritizes security above all issues. Her organic age is 38, however as a designer at a vogue label, she manages her physique and follows the developments with a purpose to keep a youthful and delightful look. She is evident about reaping the rewards for her personal work, and doesn’t waste time getting emotional over males.

Soo Ae’s company, Huayi Brothers, acknowledged to a number of media retailers, “She has acquired a casting provide for the drama and is positively reviewing it.”

If Soo Ae accepts, it is going to be her first TV drama in 4 years. Her final drama was in 2016 with “Candy Stranger and Me.”

“Now, We Are Breaking Up” is written by Je In (“Misty“) and directed by Lee Gil Bok (“My Love from the Star“). The drama remains to be in discussions about broadcast date and particulars.

Do you wish to see Soo Ae take this function?

