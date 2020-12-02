Soo Ae In Talks To Star In New Mystery Drama

On December 1, News1 reported that Soo Ae had been supplied the lead position within the upcoming JTBC drama “Gong Jak Metropolis.”

“Gong Jak Metropolis” is a psychological thriller thriller in regards to the tangled relationships between characters with varied ambitions and wishes in a society that hides its darkish aspect. It’s a drama that facilities round feminine characters, and Soo Ae has been supplied the lead position of Yoon Jae Hee.

On December 2, a supply from Studio Santa Claus Leisure, Soo Ae’s company, acknowledged, “She has acquired a casting provide from the drama.”

“Gong Jak Metropolis” will likely be directed by Jeon Chang Geun, who has labored on exhibits like “The Package deal” and “Mystic Pop-Up Bar.”

If Soo Ae takes on the position, it will likely be her first TV drama since 2016’s “Candy Stranger and Me.” She had beforehand been in talks for the drama “Now, We Are Breaking Up” (literal translation), however was unable to affix attributable to scheduling points.

