Soomro Revises Debt Recapitalization, Refinancing Association For NPPMCL – Industry

ISLAMABAD (Dunya Information) – Federal Minister for Privatization Mohammadmian Soomro on Wednesday reviewed the recapitalization and refinancing scheme for the Nationwide Energy Parks Control Corporate Restricted (NPPMCL).

The transaction committee assembly for the privatization of NPPMCL shall be held beneath the chairmanship of Federal Minister Mohammadmian Soomro, in keeping with a press unlock from the Ministry of Privatization right here.

The transaction committee mentioned the debt recapitalization/refinancing of NPPMCL from the native business banks.

The transaction committee has agreed at the native financing association forward of the fairness procedure within the transaction of NPPMCL.

Federal Secretary for Privatization, Chairman NEPRA, MD PPIB, representatives of Energy, Finance, Petroleum and Monetary Advisors additionally attended the assembly.

The federal minister mentioned our center of attention is on strictly following the ideas for a well timed ultimate of the transaction.

That is the primary transaction of its sort to refinance GoP’s extra fairness and mortgage along with the sale of stocks.