Soon this marca will get helmet in the country, the government started the process

new Delhi: As part of efforts to provide more safety to two-wheeler drivers in road accidents, the government has started the process of bringing the helmet under mandatory standardization. After the completion of the process, only manufacturing and sale of certified helmets from Bureau of Indian Standards will be done in the country.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement on Saturday that as part of efforts to reduce fatal injuries among two-wheeler drivers in road accidents, the government has initiated efforts to bring helmets under mandatory standardization. The ministry said in a statement that once the process is complete, only two-wheeler drivers across the country will manufacture and sell certified helmets from the Bureau of Indian Standards.

According to the statement, "The Ministry has prepared a draft notification for mandatory certification of helmets made for two-wheelers under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act-2016." The Ministry has invited suggestions from the public on this.