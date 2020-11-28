Soon to be found in India, Corona vaccine, CEO of Serum Institute said – is in the process of applying for license

corona vaccine update in hindi today news: Serum Institute of India, the major vaccine maker, said on Saturday that it is in the process of applying for the license for emergency use of AstraZeneca and Oxford’s Kovid-19 vaccine in India in the next two weeks. . Also Read – Maharashtra Corona Cases Today: 5,965 new cases of Kovid-19 in Maharashtra, 75 dead

"We discussed the plan, about the implementation of the plan to obtain an emergency access license," Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India, said in a virtual news conference about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. Will apply only after that, which will be released on the basis of the data given by us. We are in the process of officially applying to the Drug Controller of India. "

When asked if the company has applied for an emergency license, Poonawalla said, "We are in the process of applying for an emergency use license in the next two weeks." The day was when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the company's Pune-based plant.

Modi visited Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune on Saturday to review the development work of the corona virus vaccine. He visited Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune.

“The scientists expressed happiness that the Prime Minister met her and encouraged her courage and encouraged her to accelerate her efforts in this important phase of vaccine development,” an official statement said. Modi began his tour With a visit to the plant of pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila near Ahmedabad.

Modi tweeted, “Visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad and found out more about the DNA-based indigenous vaccine being developed by Zydus Cadila. I commended the team for their efforts in this task. The Indian government is actively working with them to support them in this journey. “

Zydus Cadila said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be encouraged by his arrival at Zydus Biotech Park. The company said that with the presence of the Prime Minister, it will inspire him to work towards fulfilling the unmet health needs. The company said that with a family of 25 thousand employees, it is committed to the self-reliant India campaign.

The company has developed Zaykov-D, a potential vaccine for Corona. The company recently announced a first stage clinical trial of its vaccine. Modi stayed in the plant for about an hour. After this, he left for the airport and left Hyderabad at 11.40 am. Modi arrived at Hakimpet Air Force Airport near Hyderabad at around 1 pm.

The vaccine is being developed at BSL-3 (Biosafety Level 3) unit of Bharat Biotech located in Genome Valley in Hyderabad and will be produced here. After an hour-long tour, Modi tweeted, “India Biotech Company in Hyderabad got information about Kovid-19’s indigenous vaccine. Congratulations to the scientists for the progress in the tests conducted so far. His team is working closely with ICMR. “

Bharat Biotech said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival at its plant located in Gnome Valley in Hyderabad has strengthened scientific discovery and commitment to solve public health problems. “The Prime Minister’s visit has given us inspiration for the vaccine,” the company said in a statement. This strengthens our commitment to scientific discovery, redressal of public health problems and India’s fight against Kovid-19. “

The company is currently conducting a Phase III clinical trial of covaxine. Modi left for Pune at 3.30 pm and reached there at 4.30 pm. After arriving at the Pune airport from Hyderabad at around 4.30 pm, Modi left for the Serum Institute of India (SII) by helicopter.

After visiting SII, Modi tweeted, “There was a good dialogue with the team at Serum Institute of India. They shared information about the progress made so far in how they are planning to speed up vaccine production further. Also saw their manufacturing plant. “

The Serum Institute of India has partnered with global pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and Oxford University to develop the vaccine. An official said that Modi left for Pune airport at 6 pm from where he left for Delhi at 6.25 pm.

