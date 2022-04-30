Soon you will be able to erase your phone and other contact information from Google searches: this is how you can erase your data

Google has announced that it is expanding the possibilities we have to request to be removed from Google Search: soon we will be able to ask the Mountain View giant to remove our personal contact information from the resultssuch as a person’s phone number, email address, or physical address.





Until now, we can request the removal of other sensitive information from Search, such as doxxing content (which is when contact information is shared maliciously) or information such as bank account or credit card numbers that could be used for financial fraud.

‘Sgroogled.com’: when MICROSOFT launched ANTI-GOOGLE ads

Reasons to delete this information

Under the expanded policy, users can also request removal of additional information that may pose a risk to the identity theft when it appears in search results. Google says this is because “the availability of personal contact information online can be used in a harmful way.”

The company has explained that when a Google Search removal request is submitted, Google evaluates all content on the web page. After evaluation, Google can remove provided url from all search queries; remove search results where the query includes a person’s name or other provided identifiers, such as aliases; or you can also deny the request.

How to remove personal information from Google





While the new feature arrives, we’ll explain how to remove your contact details if they appear in Google search results. First, you have to access this link. It’s in Spanish so you can understand the necessary steps well to delete your information.

Here you can select what you want to do. You can remove information that appears in Google Search. Or prevent information from appearing in Google Search. Behind this, indicate the information you want to delete. Whether it’s in Google search results and on a website or just Google search results. And also indicate if you have contacted the website directly.

You can indicate that you prefer not to do it and so Google already tells you the options you have. You can remove:

Personal information, as identification numbers and private documents

Sexually explicit or naked elements

Content about me on websites in which exploitative content removal practices are carried out

Content that needs to be removed for other reasons

images of a person currently under 18

From Google they remind you that “although we remove content from Google Search, it may continue to exist on the Web. This means that the content can continue to be seen on the page that hosts it or can be found through social networks, different search engines from Google or other ways.For this reason, tWe recommend that you contact the webmaster of the website and ask them to remove the content”. In other words, even if that information is removed from the results, Google is not going to go to that website to tell them to remove that information.

Anyway, to follow the process of getting that information removed from Google, you should continue here including more information: full name of the person about whom information is being shared; country of residence; a contact email (for future collaborations); the URL of the website; and it is recommended that you include images with screenshots.