Sooner Than You Think, You’ll Be Able To Watch Barbie:

“Barbie” will soon be available to watch. Variety says that Greta Gerwig’s hit movie, which broke box office records and started popular fashion and beauty trends, will be accessible via digital platforms on September 5.

Margot Robbie plays Barbie in the movie, which came out on July 21. Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, and others play other people who live in Barbieland.

Barbie Earned $155 Million On It’s First Weekend:

When the movie came out, it broke a lot of records. It made $155 million in its first weekend, making it the biggest film launch ever for a woman director.

The movie made $537.4 million at the box office in the U.S., making it Warner Bros.’ highest-grossing American release.

The Dark Knight by Christopher Nolan, which grossed $536 million in the U.S. in 2008, was the previous champion. So far, Barbie has made over one billion dollars at movie theaters around the world.

How To See The Barbie Movie At Home?

On September 5, you will be able to watch the “Barbie” movie on Prime Video as well as AppleTV+. The movie can be ordered ahead of time through Prime Video for $24.99.

Also, you can pre-order the “Barbie” movie on Blu-ray and DVD right now at Walmart for $24.96, Amazon for $24.96, as well as Target for $26.99.

Even though it hasn’t been announced yet, it seems possible that “Barbie” will be available to watch upon Max later this year based on other Warner Bros. movies.

Joining the “Barbie” movie craze, an array of brands worked with Mattel to make Barbie-themed lines, which made the beauty and fashion sectors a lot more pink.

Zara Become One Of The Most Recent Stores To Release A Barbie Line:

There are many brands that have made Barbie lines, such as Vans, Fossil, Boohoo, PacSun, Crocs, Gap, as well as Aldo.

Zara became one of the most recent stores to release a Barbie line, which included home decor, items, and even underwear with Ken prints on them.

Along with the collection, the clothes store held a number of “Barbiefied” pop-ups at its New York City as well as Paris sites. The pop-ups had life-size dressing rooms and vending machines that changed the goods they sold.

Where To Go Online To Watch Barbie:

Right now, the sole opportunity to see Barbie is to go to a cinema on Friday, July 21, when it comes out. Fandango can help you find a showing near you.

If not, you’ll have to wait until you can rent or buy it on digital services such as Amazon, Vudu, YouTube, as well as Apple, or stream it on Max.

Warner Bros. hasn’t said when Barbie will be available to watch online, but you’re able to pre-order the film now so you can view it as soon as it comes out. You can pre-order Barbie upon Prime Video $24.99, iTunes, and numerous other streaming services.

When Will Barbie Become Available To Watch?

Since Barbie is a Warner Bros. movie, it should be released on Max instead of Netflix or Disney+. No date has been set for when viewing will be available.

Warner’s final two movies to be added to Max were Evil Dead Rise as well as Shazam: Fury of the Gods. They were added 63 and 67 days after they came out in theaters. If Warner Bros. does the same thing, Barbie could come out on Max as soon as the end of September.

What Is The Point Of Barbie?

The movie Barbie is based on Mattel’s well-known line of fashion toys. Here’s what Warner Bros. says about the movie’s plot:

Barbie as well as Ken have the time of their lives within Barbie Land, which is full of color and seems perfect. But when they receive an opportunity to go out into the real globe, they quickly learn the good and bad things about life with people.

