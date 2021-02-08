Sooyoung Talks About Receiving Advice From Jung Kyung Ho, Friendship With Shin Se Kyung, And More

The finale of JTBC’s “Run On” aired on February 4, wrapping up the story starring Im Siwan, Shin Se Kyung, Women’ Technology’s Sooyoung, and Kang Tae Oh. In a current interview, Sooyoung shared her closing remarks saying, “It was a pleasure attending to act in a drama with the brand new yr in addition to greeting viewers with the discharge of a movie developing.”

Sooyoung credit the success of “Run On” to the way it “offers with the youth, love, and lives of girls and younger adults who’re good at what they do.” She continued, “There are occasions after I really feel like a drama is predicated on assumptions of what younger folks should be like. However ‘Run On’ is a drama that basically embodies the feelings of these of their twenties and thirties by utilizing the language we communicate and the concerns we take into consideration. It was a bit that was potential as a result of the author spent her youth in the identical era as us. The actors had been in a position to perceive this and act accordingly, so I feel the ensuing chemistry was good.”

In “Run On,” Sooyoung performed the position of Search engine optimization Dan Ah, an bold sports activities company CEO. On this, Sooyoung commented that her character was distinctive in that though there have been a number of roles of females in management positions, Search engine optimization Dan Ah is one who grew to become a frontrunner at an early age. Sooyoung additionally shared, “I hope extra characters like this come about sooner or later.”

On her friendship with fellow “Run On” actress Shin Se Kyung, Sooyoung acknowledged, “Se Kyung is a good friend and actress who I actually adore. Even earlier than we labored collectively, I had respect for her as an actress. She is a senior actress who has carried out many extra initiatives than I’ve and a feminine superstar who has stood her place with none main points. I discover her respectable and in a manner makes me really feel happy with her.”

She added, “In ‘Run On,’ Se Kyung actually appreciated my humor and accepted my concepts and jokes rather a lot. Now that we’ve acted alongside one another, I see that she has factors she needs to emphasise but remains to be versatile, and he or she takes care of these round her regardless of being very targeted. I feel I realized rather a lot whereas observing Se Kyung on set. I say that Oh Mi Joo is one of the best feminine important character. As a viewer and actress, I used to be very glad that Se Kyung performed Oh Mi Joo. She is an actress who I all the time need to give a giant spherical of applause to.”

Search engine optimization Dan Ah was romantically concerned with Lee Younger Hwa (Kang Tae Oh) in “Run On.” When requested about suggestions from her actual boyfriend Jung Kyung Ho, Sooyoung responded, “Lately, I’m typically requested what I’d select between work and love. I don’t assume love and work are separate. Somewhat, I feel each are part of my life. I’m doing my finest by switching up my priorities when I’ve to. As for him, I feel he’s a senior actor who is admittedly good at romantic comedies. I feel it’s considered one of my blessings to have such an individual able the place I can all the time ask questions comfortably. He offers me plenty of concepts and assist.”

