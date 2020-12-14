SOP For Covid Vaccination Drive: Guidelines issued for vaccination of corona, know what is the government’s plan …

SOP For Covid Vaccination Drive: In the midst of the ongoing corona crisis in the country, preparations are also being made for its vaccine (Covid Vaccine). Although no vaccine (Corona Vaccine News) has been approved in the country yet, the government has started preparations for vaccination. It is expected that the Coronavirus Vaccine Latest Updates will arrive in the country at the beginning of the new year. The central government has issued operational guidelines i.e. SOP to all states and union territories regarding this. According to this, a maximum of 100-200 people are expected to be vaccinated in one session (one day) on a vaccination site. Also Read – Covid 19 Vaccination: These states will be given the maximum vaccine dose, Bihar will get less

Its blueprint has already been prepared by the government that who will be given priority in the vaccine. According to this, first priority will be given to 1 crore health workers, 2 crore frontline workers. Vaccine will also be given to those 1 crore people below 50 years of age who are suffering from serious illness. After this, the vaccine will be given to 26 crore people above 50 years of age. In the first phase, preparation for corona vaccination has been done for a total of 30 crore people. Also Read – IIT- Corona havoc in Madras, 71 students infected, everything stopped

Arriving the full SOP for Coronavirus Vaccination Drive:

– The beneficiaries already registered at the vaccination site will be vaccinated as per priority at one time. There will be no provision for on-the-spot registration. Also Read – The Prime Minister of this country died of Corona, Corona was infected 1 month ago

– Twelve photo-identification documents, including voter ID card, Aadhaar card, driving license, passport and pension documents, will be required for self-registration on the website or app.

– Beneficiaries will be tracked through a digital platform named Co-WIN. All information on this platform will be updated in real time. Only those beneficiaries who have already been registered on priority basis will be vaccinated at the vaccination site.

– Download the Co-WIN application on your mobile or go to the Co-WIN website website. (Link not currently active)

> Register yourself with the necessary details to get a date for vaccination.

> Submit details.

> You will receive the date and time of applying your vaccine.

For any adverse result from vaccination, the vaccine will be monitored for 30 minutes after vaccination. A room will be prepared keeping in mind the possibility of adverse effects.

These members will be required for vaccination

1. Vaccinator Officer – Doctor / Nurse / Pharmacist

2. Vaccination Officer 1- (Police Home Guard or Civil Defense Person) who will check the status of beneficiary registration

3. Vaccination Officer 2- It will authenticate the scrutiny of the document

4. Vaccination Officer 3 and 4- These two support staff will manage the crowd etc.

23 different ministries of central government are working together in vaccine work. The vaccination program will run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Those who have been fixed to be vaccinated will be called at different times so that the crowd is not disturbed.