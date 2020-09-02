SOP For Exams: Guidelines released, how entry of students banned in exam centers, learn such years

new Delhi: As per the guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry regarding conducting exams during corona virus infection, students and staff residing in unoccupied areas will not be allowed to go to the examination centers and other alternative arrangements will be made for such students. Also Read – Monsoon Session: Question Hour will not be held in the Monsoon Session of Parliament due to Corona epidemic, the opposition raised questions on the intention of the Government

According to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued in this regard on Wednesday, such students will be allowed to take the exam in other ways or educational institutions may conduct their examination at a later date.

According to the SOP, such staff and students will be allowed to come inside the examination center with no signs of infection. It said that masking would be mandatory.

According to the SOP, everyone will have to wear a mask or cover their face inside the examination center at all times.

– The SOP said that the concerned officials will have to plan the examination program in a systematic manner so that the examination center does not get too crowded on any given day.

According to the SOP, examination centers falling in the restricted areas will not be allowed to work.

– Universities, educational institutions, examination conduct officers or examination centers should provide proper arrangement of face cover or mask, sanitizer, soap, sodium hypochlorite solution etc. for students and staff.

– The guidelines said, “At the time of admission to the examination center, the examination officer and the candidates should also submit a self-declaration regarding their health. Such self-declaration form can be circulated at the time of issuing the admit card. ”

According to SOP, if an examination officer or a candidate fails to meet the criteria for self-declaration, then they will not be allowed entry.

– For pen and paper based examinations, SOP stated that the invigilator will sanitize his hands before the distribution of question papers or answer sheets.

– Examiners will also sanitize their hands before receiving or submitting the invigilator question papers or answer sheets.

According to the guidelines, hands will have to be sanitized at every stage of submission and packing of answer sheets. Answer books will be opened after 72 hours of submission.

According to SOP, no use of spit or saliva will be allowed for sheet count and distribution. As per the guidelines, the system will be free from alcohol wipes before and after the examination for online or computer-based examination.

– The records of all examination officers and candidates will be recorded in the system so that they can be traced in future.

According to the guidelines, there should be a provision to clean hands and thermal screening in the admission of examination centers.