SOP released on Corona’s new strain – RT-PCR test of passengers from UK required, isolation ward will be different for infected people

December 22, 2020
UK Coronavirus News: Corona continues to wreak havoc all over the world. Meanwhile, the Corona found in Britain has also become alert about the new strain. The SOP has been released by the Health Ministry regarding the new mutant strain. Along with this, the government has also issued SOP for passengers coming from Britain. According to the new rules issued by the Ministry of Health, UK passengers arriving in the UK (UK Arrivals in India) who receive a new strain of Corona virus, are kept in a separate isolation ward. Will go. Also Read – Panic of Coronavirus strain, 7 passengers returning from UK leave Covid-19 Positive

Apart from this, the co-passengers who turned out to be positive will be kept in the Institutional Quarantine. Along with this, RT-PCR test has also been made mandatory for travelers coming from UK.

