Sophia Myles is joining Doctor Who Tweet-along of The Girl in the Fireplace

Sophia Myles has introduced that she will probably be participating in an upcoming Doctor Who Tweet-along of The Girl in the Fireplace.

She performed the title character in the acclaimed fourth episode of the second collection, which co-starred David Tennant, Billie Piper and Noel Clarke as the Doctor and his companions.

Author Steven Moffat will probably be joining in on the Tweet-along set to happen on sixth Could at 7pm, with “particular surprises” promised to followers.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️I’m very excited to announce that I will probably be participating in a Dr Who Tweet-A-long on Could sixth at 7pm UK. Steven Moffat and I’ll be a part of you LIVE to look at The Girl In The Fireplace!Particular surprises and plenty of enjoyable.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Sophia Myles (@SophiaMyles) April 21, 2020

The Doctor Who watchalong occasions have grow to be a giant half of lockdown life for a lot of followers, providing the distinctive likelihood to look at cherished episodes of the sci-fi collection with the individuals who made them and get some behind-the-scenes insights.

Final weekend, David Tennant and Catherine Tate acquired concerned in the motion, establishing a particular shared Twitter account to revisit the epic two-part finale to collection 4, The Stolen Earth and Journey’s Finish, with many tuning in for the trip.

The occasion additionally noticed the launch of a touching Sarah Jane tribute in reminiscence of the late Elisabeth Sladen.

The Girl in the Fireplace Tweet-along will happen on sixth Could at 7pm.