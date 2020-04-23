General News

Sophia Myles is joining Doctor Who Tweet-along of The Girl in the Fireplace

April 23, 2020
Sophia Myles has introduced that she will probably be participating in an upcoming Doctor Who Tweet-along of The Girl in the Fireplace.

She performed the title character in the acclaimed fourth episode of the second collection, which co-starred David Tennant, Billie Piper and Noel Clarke as the Doctor and his companions.

Author Steven Moffat will probably be joining in on the Tweet-along set to happen on sixth Could at 7pm, with “particular surprises” promised to followers.

The Doctor Who watchalong occasions have grow to be a giant half of lockdown life for a lot of followers, providing the distinctive likelihood to look at cherished episodes of the sci-fi collection with the individuals who made them and get some behind-the-scenes insights.

Final weekend, David Tennant and Catherine Tate acquired concerned in the motion, establishing a particular shared Twitter account to revisit the epic two-part finale to collection 4, The Stolen Earth and Journey’s Finish, with many tuning in for the trip.

The occasion additionally noticed the launch of a touching Sarah Jane tribute in reminiscence of the late Elisabeth Sladen.

The Girl in the Fireplace Tweet-along will happen on sixth Could at 7pm. If you happen to’re in search of extra to look at try our TV Information.

