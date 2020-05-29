Sophie Deraspe’s ‘Antigone’ Wins Best Film at Canadian Screen Awards – Variety

Members of the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Tv voted to crown Sophie Deraspe’s “Antigone” as finest movie at the Canadian Screen Awards Thursday, offered nearly by broadcasters CBC and CTV.

The movie, a up to date spin on the Greek tragedy, additionally received awards for lead feminine actor for Nahéma Ricci, feminine actor in a supporting function for Nour Belkhiria, tailored screenplay for Deraspe, and enhancing for Geoffrey Boulangé and Deraspe.

Variety’s overview of the movie, which was named finest Canadian characteristic at the Toronto Film Pageant, stated it “feels refreshingly liberated by the spirit of Sophocles’ unique materials.” The “impassioned” movie was “electrified by a efficiency of immense self-possession and dignity from revelatory new star Nahéma Ricci,” the critic wrote.

Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers and Kathleen Hepburn received the prizes for guiding and unique screenplay for “The Physique Remembers When the World Broke Open.” The movie additionally took the cinematography award for Norm Li.

Mark O’Brien was named finest male lead actor for “Goalie,” whereas Rémy Girard received within the class for male actor in a supporting function for “And the Birds Rained Down.”

Associated Tales

Heather Younger received the primary characteristic movie award for “Murmur.” Howard Shore received the awards for unique rating and unique music for “The Music of Names.”

CANADIAN SCREEN AWARDS FOR CINEMATIC ARTS

MOTION PICTURE

Antigone – Marc Daigle (producer)

ACHIEVEMENT IN DIRECTION

Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, Kathleen Hepburn – The Physique Remembers When the World Broke Open

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Sophie Deraspe – Antigone

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Kathleen Hepburn, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers – The Physique Remembers When the World Broke Open

PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Nahéma Ricci – Antigone

PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Mark O’Brien – Goalie

PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Nour Belkhiria – Antigone

PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Rémy Girard – And the Birds Rained Down

BEST FIRST FEATURE FILM AWARD

Murmur – Heather Younger

GOLDEN SCREEN AWARD FOR FEATURE FILM

Compulsive Liar – Denise Robert, Emile Gaudreault

ACHIEVEMENT IN EDITING

Geoffrey Boulangé, Sophie Deraspe – Antigone

ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY

Norm Li – The Physique Remembers When the World Broke Open

ACHIEVEMENT IN ART DIRECTION/PRODUCTION DESIGN

Dany Boivin – The Twentieth Century

ACHIEVEMENT IN COSTUME DESIGN

Patricia McNeil – The Twentieth Century

ACHIEVEMENT IN HAIR

Nermin Grbic – The Twentieth Century

ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKEUP

Fanny Vachon – The Music of Names

ACHIEVEMENT IN VISUAL EFFECTS

Adam Jewett, Steve Ramone, Michelle Brennan, Tim Sibley, Aneesh Bhatnager, Saikrishna (Sai) Aleti, Peter Giliberti, Alex Basso, Arminus Billones, Marshall Lau – Brotherhood

ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING

Francine Poirier, Claude Beaugrand, Michel B. Bordeleau, Raymond Legault, Lise Wedlock,

Natalie Fleurant – The Music of Names

ACHIEVEMENT IN OVERALL SOUND

Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl, Mark Appleby, Daniel Bisson – The Music of Names

ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC – ORIGINAL SCORE

Howard Shore – The Music of Names

ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC – ORIGINAL SONG

Howard Shore – The Music of Names – “The Music of Names (Cantor Prayer)”

LIVE ACTION SHORT DRAMA

Decide – Alicia Ok. Harris, Rebeca Ortiz, Venessa Harris

ANIMATED SHORT

Large Bear – Monica Ittusardjuat, Neil Christopher, Daniel Gies, Emily Paige