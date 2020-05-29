Sophie Deraspe’s ‘Antigone’ Wins Best Film at Canadian Screen Awards – Variety

Members of the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Tv voted to crown Sophie Deraspe’s “Antigone” as finest movie at the Canadian Screen Awards Thursday, offered nearly by broadcasters CBC and CTV.
The movie, a up to date spin on the Greek tragedy, additionally received awards for lead feminine actor for Nahéma Ricci, feminine actor in a supporting function for Nour Belkhiria, tailored screenplay for Deraspe, and enhancing for Geoffrey Boulangé and Deraspe.
Variety’s overview of the movie, which was named finest Canadian characteristic at the Toronto Film Pageant, stated it “feels refreshingly liberated by the spirit of Sophocles’ unique materials.” The “impassioned” movie was “electrified by a efficiency of immense self-possession and dignity from revelatory new star Nahéma Ricci,” the critic wrote.
Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers and Kathleen Hepburn received the prizes for guiding and unique screenplay for “The Physique Remembers When the World Broke Open.” The movie additionally took the cinematography award for Norm Li.
Mark O’Brien was named finest male lead actor for “Goalie,” whereas Rémy Girard received within the class for male actor in a supporting function for “And the Birds Rained Down.”
Heather Younger received the primary characteristic movie award for “Murmur.” Howard Shore received the awards for unique rating and unique music for “The Music of Names.”
CANADIAN SCREEN AWARDS FOR CINEMATIC ARTS
MOTION PICTURE
Antigone – Marc Daigle (producer)
ACHIEVEMENT IN DIRECTION
Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, Kathleen Hepburn – The Physique Remembers When the World Broke Open
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Sophie Deraspe – Antigone
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Kathleen Hepburn, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers – The Physique Remembers When the World Broke Open
PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Nahéma Ricci – Antigone
PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Mark O’Brien – Goalie
PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Nour Belkhiria – Antigone
PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Rémy Girard – And the Birds Rained Down
BEST FIRST FEATURE FILM AWARD
Murmur – Heather Younger
GOLDEN SCREEN AWARD FOR FEATURE FILM
Compulsive Liar – Denise Robert, Emile Gaudreault
ACHIEVEMENT IN EDITING
Geoffrey Boulangé, Sophie Deraspe – Antigone
ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY
Norm Li – The Physique Remembers When the World Broke Open
ACHIEVEMENT IN ART DIRECTION/PRODUCTION DESIGN
Dany Boivin – The Twentieth Century
ACHIEVEMENT IN COSTUME DESIGN
Patricia McNeil – The Twentieth Century
ACHIEVEMENT IN HAIR
Nermin Grbic – The Twentieth Century
ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKEUP
Fanny Vachon – The Music of Names
ACHIEVEMENT IN VISUAL EFFECTS
Adam Jewett, Steve Ramone, Michelle Brennan, Tim Sibley, Aneesh Bhatnager, Saikrishna (Sai) Aleti, Peter Giliberti, Alex Basso, Arminus Billones, Marshall Lau – Brotherhood
ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING
Francine Poirier, Claude Beaugrand, Michel B. Bordeleau, Raymond Legault, Lise Wedlock,
Natalie Fleurant – The Music of Names
ACHIEVEMENT IN OVERALL SOUND
Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl, Mark Appleby, Daniel Bisson – The Music of Names
ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC – ORIGINAL SCORE
Howard Shore – The Music of Names
ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC – ORIGINAL SONG
Howard Shore – The Music of Names – “The Music of Names (Cantor Prayer)”
LIVE ACTION SHORT DRAMA
Decide – Alicia Ok. Harris, Rebeca Ortiz, Venessa Harris
ANIMATED SHORT
Large Bear – Monica Ittusardjuat, Neil Christopher, Daniel Gies, Emily Paige
Add Comment