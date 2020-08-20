Sophie Okonedo and Game of Thrones’ Kae Alexander join Rosamund Pike in The Wheel of Time

Sophie Okonedo has joined the forged of hotly anticipated Amazon Prime sequence The Wheel of Time, based mostly on the epic fantasy novels of the identical identify.

The sequence is about in an alternate world the place magic exists, however solely a choose few girls are allowed to entry it, such because the members of the highly effective Aes Sedai organisation.

One such individual is Moiraine, performed by Gone Lady star Rosamund Pike, who units off on a harmful journey from the small city of Two Rivers with 5 companions, one of whom is prophesied to save lots of or destroy humanity.

Academy Award nominee Okonedo (Resort Rwanda, Undercover) will play Amyrlin Seat Siuan Sanche, a recurring function in the streaming adaptation from Prime Video.

“Her blue eyes brooked no nonsense, and her agency jaw spoke of the dedication of the youngest lady ever to be chosen Amyrlin Seat.” Please welcome Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche. #WOTonPrime pic.twitter.com/jm1Cap59J1 — The Wheel of Time on Prime (@WOTonPrime) August 19, 2020

Deadline confirmed her casting, together with a number of different additions to the line-up, together with Dangerous Training and Game of Thrones star Kae Alexander.

Followers will keep in mind Alexander as Leaf in the sixth season of George RR Martin’s fantasy epic, though she seemed fairly totally different in an elaborate Youngsters of the Forest costume.

The Wheel of Time may also star Kate Fleetwood, who’s at present showing in Harlots on BBC Two, in addition to Peter Franzen (Vikings) and Clare Perkins (EastEnders).

The sequence has the potential to be a serious long-running hit, provided that Robert Jordan’s sequence of novels spanned a whopping fourteen volumes in complete.

Rafe Judkins is main the brand new streaming sequence as showrunner and government producer, who beforehand served as a author on Marvel’s Brokers of SHIELD.

The sweeping adaptation is the most recent fantasy challenge to be spearheaded by Prime Video, following noir drama Carnival Row, considerate anthology Tales From The Loop and a model new model of The Lord of the Rings.

The Wheel of Time doesn’t but have a confirmed launch date. The Wheel of Time novels can be found on Amazon. Try our checklist of the very best motion pictures on Amazon Prime and greatest Amazon Prime sequence, or go to our TV Information for one thing else to look at.