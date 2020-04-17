Sophie Raworth and Joe Swift return to BBC for Chelsea Flower Show 2020 special programming

This 12 months’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, however horticultural followers caught at dwelling can nonetheless get their flower repair with the assistance of the BBC.

Special programming celebrating the world-renowned horticultural present will air throughout Could, with returning gardening consultants and hosts together with Sophie Raworth, Joe Swift and Monty Don fronting the brand new footage.

Starting on 17th Could, a collection of programmes will look again at “the ‘better of the perfect’” from the present, whereas for the primary time providing a possibility for viewers to become involved in a vote, for their Backyard of the Decade within the BBC/RHS Folks’s Selection Award.

Joe Swift stated of the brand new programming, “Seeing lovely gardens and beautiful crops is simply what everybody wants proper now and The RHS Chelsea Flower Show at all times has the best on supply. It’s going to be powerful with out it this 12 months (I haven’t missed one for 30 years) nevertheless it’s not going to cease us bringing you some fabulous footage to create that special Chelsea buzz.”

He added: “It’ll be the ‘better of the perfect’ as we glance again at over a decade of fabulous gardens, beautiful designs and luxurious crops. There’s a primary too as viewers can have an opportunity to vote for their Backyard of the Decade within the BBC/RHS Folks’s Selection Award. I’m getting excited already.”

The Chelsea Flower Show programming runs from 17th to 24th Could on BBC One and BBC Two. Try what else is on with our TV Information.