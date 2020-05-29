Sophie Turner: 8 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About Her Work On Game Of Thrones

For me as Sophie, it was probably the most superior scene, as a result of I’ve been ready for thus lengthy to have my first kill. To always see folks like Maisie killing folks onscreen, and it’s so badass and he or she appears so cool, and I’m simply form of like dancing round, crying. It felt actually good to provide Sansa again that energy that’s been stripped from her. She’s been manipulating folks, however very under-the-radar. She’s nonetheless struggling by it. So this was the second the place she had all the energy. I’m positive it was intoxicating for her, too, that feeling she’d been craving for thus lengthy, and it was intoxicating for me. I beloved it! I would like extra kills!