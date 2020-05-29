Sophie Turner: 8 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About Her Work On Game Of Thrones

Depart a Remark
Over the course of the 9 seasons of Game Of Thrones, hundreds of thousands of individuals world wide watched Sansa Stark flip from a petulant baby desperate to impress the flawed folks to the rightful Queen of the North. The transformation of the character from childhood to the maturity was one of the crucial fulfilling elements of the HBO sequence. The identical could be mentioned in regards to the path taken by Sophie Turner in her portrayal of the character as all of us watched her develop up because the sequence progressed. This turns into extra obvious if you learn the tales and different behind the scenes details about Turner’s transformation through the years.
And though Sophie Turner’s path to stardom did not have as a lot drama and loss of life because the character she performed on tv for 9 years, the actress has a fairly thrilling story to inform. So, with out losing any extra time, let’s check out eight behind the scenes details about Turner’s work on Game Of Thrones. And possibly, simply possibly, we’ll resolve the thriller of the “cup.”
Sophie Turner Did not Inform Her Mother and father She Auditioned For The Present; She Was 13 Years Previous
One factor we’ve to recollect is that Sophie Turner was solely 13 years previous when she beat out a gaggle of mates and impressed a casting director throughout an audition at her college again in 2009. Turner, who hadn’t appeared on any display screen at this level, thought it was a enjoyable joke to check out for the present, however she by no means anticipated to get the position. Maybe that is why she did not inform her dad and mom, as she defined in a Vogue Paris (by way of NME) interview with Darkish Phoenix co-star Jessica Chastain:
I did not inform my dad and mom I auditioned for Game Of Thrones, they simply form of came upon. Me and all my mates auditioned. We simply thought it was form of a enjoyable, jokey factor to do. After which I simply bought name again after name again. My dad and mom came upon once I was within the last seven, after which my mother form of freaked out, and he or she referred to as my dad and mentioned, ‘I do not know if we are able to do that.’
When Sophie Turner’s dad and mom lastly relented, and he or she was given the half, the 13-year-old did what any teenager would do — she jumped in her household’s pool after which ate a bunch of pizza on what she take into account the perfect day ever.
The Younger Actress Was “Overwhelmed” And “Terrified” On Her First Day
By the point manufacturing bought began on Game Of Thrones in the summertime of 2010, Sophie Turner was solely 14 years previous and had by no means been on the set of such magnitude as that of the HBO sequence. And as intimidating as which will have been for the younger actress, it solely bought extra intense throughout her first shot of the day — the arrival of King Robert Baratheon and his household. In her episode of “The Solid Remembers,” Turner defined simply how she felt that day, stating:
My very first day on set, I vaguely bear in mind it. I bear in mind being lined up on the king’s arrival scene. It was like Sean Bean, Mark Addy, and Lena [Headey], and I bear in mind being so overwhelmed and terrified.
Identical to Sansa Stark being thrown into the center of the large-scale battle just a few episodes later in Season 1, Sophie Turner, with little to no expertise, was put facet by facet with a number of the most prolific actors of our time… on her first day, nonetheless.
Sophie Turner And Maisie Williams Grew to become Instantaneous Associates On The Set
Though it took seven seasons and the deaths of practically their complete household for Sansa and Arya Stark to study to belief each other, that was removed from the case for the actresses who portrayed the 2 Stark sisters. Sitting down with EW in 2013, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams revealed that they turned fast mates nearly instantly after assembly each other whereas they have been auditioning for his or her respective characters.
However the friendship goes deeper than simply two co-stars who hang around on set, as Sophie Turner revealed on the Phil In The Blanks podcast (by way of Glamour) that Maisie Williams helped her out an amazing deal in her battle with despair, stating:
I’ve a buddy, Maisie, who was on the present with me, she’s only a 12 months younger than me and he or she I and have been rising up collectively. She was my finest buddy, and he or she was the one one I actually advised about all of it.
Turner Pretended Joffrey Was Justin Bieber In The Present’s First Season
To start with of Game Of Thrones, Sansa Stark gave the impression to be the one particular person (at the least the one particular person with out the final identify Lannister) who did not appear too phased by the ruthlessness and petulance of Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson). And whereas that modified when the kid king had Ned Stark decapitated in entrance of his oldest daughter, main as much as that, Sansa was Joffrey’s largest fan.
To get previous Joffrey’s methods, Sophie Turner simply pretended that the king was Justin Bieber and that her character was one in all his many “Beliebers,” telling Rolling Stone:
She sees the world by rose-tinted glasses on the very starting. She is totally oblivious to who the royal household are. It is like every Justin Bieber fan — they do not understand Justin has his darnkess about him… David and Dan all the time advised me, ‘Take a look at Joffrey as if he is Justin Bieber and picture that life.’
That is all it took for Sophie Turner, a one-time huge Justin Bieber fan with a bed room wall devoted to the pop star, to get into the character and let go of Joffrey’s worst qualities.
Working With Lena Headey Was The Greatest Drama Lesson Turner Ever Obtained
Within the first few seasons of Game Of Thrones Sansa Stark and Cersai Lannister shared quite a lot of scenes with each other. And whereas the connection was antagonistic at finest on display screen, behind the scenes, Sophie Turner and Lena Headey have been fairly shut, with the latter offering Turner with a number of the finest classes she may have discovered by way of appearing.
Sophie Turner touched on this side on the present in her episode of “The Solid Remembers,” the place she had this to say about working with Lena Headey for all of these scenes at a formative time in her profession:
I all the time beloved working with Lena [Headey]. Simply watching her and studying from her was the perfect drama lesson I may have ever hoped for.
Killing Ramsay Bolton Was One thing Turner Had Regarded Ahead To For A Lengthy Time
Earlier than she turned the Queen of the North, Sansa Stark was paired up with the worst doable characters on Game Of Thrones. Those that thought it could not get as worse than Joffrey Baratheon have been in for a fairly a shock when Sansa was paired up with Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon), by far probably the most villainous particular person on the present (at the least as much as that time). That is what made it so satisfying when Sansa left Ramsay to be eaten alive by his canines.
The second was simply as satisfying for Sophie Turner, as her character had but to kill anybody as much as that time within the present’s sixth season. Throughout an interview with Time in 2017, had this to say about lastly with the ability to get even with Ramsay:
For me as Sophie, it was probably the most superior scene, as a result of I’ve been ready for thus lengthy to have my first kill. To always see folks like Maisie killing folks onscreen, and it’s so badass and he or she appears so cool, and I’m simply form of like dancing round, crying. It felt actually good to provide Sansa again that energy that’s been stripped from her. She’s been manipulating folks, however very under-the-radar. She’s nonetheless struggling by it. So this was the second the place she had all the energy. I’m positive it was intoxicating for her, too, that feeling she’d been craving for thus lengthy, and it was intoxicating for me. I beloved it! I would like extra kills!
Regardless of Being Photographed With A Paper Cup, Turner Has A Good Cause To Consider She Wasn’t Accountable For “The Cup”
Disgruntled Game Of Thrones followers had their tooth out and have been able to chunk down on any mistake they might discover within the present’s eighth and last season, and moreover the ultimate few episodes, nothing bought as a lot consideration because the “Cup.” Since its look in fourth episode of the ultimate season, eagle-eyed followers world wide have tried to determine who precisely is accountable for the catering espresso cup making the ultimate minimize.
Sophie Turner’s husband, Joe Jonas, even bought in on the enjoyable when the Game Of Thrones star appeared on The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon in Might 2019, asking her if she was accountable for the espresso cup. When host Jimmy Fallon pulled out an image of Turner holding the same wanting cup in an image with Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey), the actress rapidly identified that the top of Home Mormont died earlier than the notorious episode with the “Cup” even aired, including:
All of us have the identical cups for all of our water and tea and every thing. So I am simply going to go along with — I imply, look who it is positioned in entrance of (pointing to Emilia Clarke). Emilia Clarke, she’s the wrongdoer.
And whereas we might by no means resolve precisely how the cup bought there within the first place, Sophie Turner is fairly adamant that she’s not the responsible social gathering.
By The Finish Of The Collection, Turner Was Prepared To Say Goodbye To Sansa Stark
All good issues have to come back to an finish, and that was very a lot the case for Game Of Thrones when the sequence got here to a divisive finish in 2019. However whereas many have been unhappy to see the long-running sequence lastly come to an in depth after eight seasons, Sophie Turner was able to say goodbye to the character she had grown up with beginning along with her audition in 2009. Throughout an interview with The Every day Telegraph (by way of MSN), had this to say in regards to the character:
I feel it is time to say goodbye to Sansa. I am prepared… ish, to say goodbye to her. I feel my watch has ended. It has been 10 years of my life and the perfect 10 years of my life by far. I completed in a really pleased place with Sansa and it is time to let her go. I really feel like if I performed her once more it will be simply be extra trauma.
Properly, it wasn’t all the time enjoyable for the Sansa’s character, however audiences did get to see her develop from that annoying and spoiled baby to the Queen of the North, carrying on the legacy of her household and the remainder of Home Stark. And you need to in all probability go away her story there as a result of like Sophie Turna mentioned, she’s been although sufficient.
These are simply eight fascinating behind the scenes details about Sophie Turner’s involvement with Game Of Thrones. In the event you nonetheless need extra on the English actress, this is the place yow will discover out which fantasy sequence she satisfied her husband to look at and lots of different articles on CinemaBlend.
