Sophie Turner Laing Exits From Endemol Shine After Banijay Takeover – Variety

Sophie Turner Laing, the CEO of Endemol Shine Group, is stepping down from her function following the takeover by Banijay which acquired anti-trust clearance from the European Fee earlier this week.

The mixed group will probably be led by Marco Bassetti, the CEO of Banijay Group. Turner Laing’s ultimate day will probably be July 10.

“This deal bookmarks a creatively wealthy, commercially profitable and relentlessly prolific 5 and a half years as Endemol Shine Group. It has been an actual privilege and honour to guide such a proficient and dynamic group of individuals, every of whom has performed their half in, and must be pleased with, our many collective successes over this time,” stated Turner Laing.

“As the beginning of an thrilling new chapter within the firm’s story, it’s also the suitable time for me to step down as CEO, and I want Marco and his group the perfect for the long run,” added Turner Laing.

Bassetti stated “the shut of this distinctive deal represents the becoming a member of of two companies constructed on entrepreneurialism, creativity and other people… Aligned in considering, and method, we now stand collectively because the world’s largest worldwide content material creation and distribution group.”

Boasting 200 entities throughout 22 nations and a library of 88,000 hours, the French-headquartered group would be the largest non-U.S. content material producer and distributor. The group’s well-established banners embody Kudos, Filmlance (“Caliphate,” pictured), Rubicon (“Beforeigners”) and Diagonal (“Cathedral of the Sea”) on the Endemol Shine facet. Flagship Banijay titles embody “Versailles,” “The Inbetweeners” and “Survivor,” whereas Endemol Shine has “Massive Brother,” “MasterChef,” “Black Mirror” and “Peaky Blinders.”

The mixed group will probably be held by LDH (67.1%), which includes Financière LOV, De Agostini and Fimalac, the funding firm of Marc Ladreit de Lacharrière, and French media large Vivendi (32.9%).

The $2.2 billion pact is likely one of the indie content material world’s first main M&A offers to be accomplished in Europe because the begin of the coronavirus disaster.

The antitrust ruling stated Lov Group may have unique management over the mixed entity, and stated the “acquisition didn’t elevate any antitrust downside contemplating the presence of a ample variety of various firms which have content material portfolios which might be related within the involved nations.”

Nonetheless, Banijay’s buy of Endemol Shine does contain an in depth duplication of property. A supply conversant in the deal stated “Banijay is planning to avoid wasting €60 million ($67 million) in synergies by means of workers cuts and optimization of acquisitions.”