Sophie Turner Takes Swipe at Evangeline Lilly, Slams People Not Social Distancing

“Sport of Thrones” star Sophie Turner appeared to take a shot at Evangeline Lilly and different individuals not social distancing in the course of the coronavirus quarantine.

“Keep inside, don’t be f—ing silly, even should you rely your freedom over — I don’t know, what’s it — your well being,” she stated throughout an Instagram Stay video on Friday.

Turner appeared to be referring to a controversial Instagram publish that Lilly made a number of days earlier.

“I don’t give a F about your freedom. You may be infecting different individuals, different weak individuals round you, by doing this. So keep inside, guys. It’s not cool and it’s not large and it’s not intelligent. And that’s the tea,” Turner stated.

Lilly had posted a photograph on Instagram saying she dropped her children off at a gymnastics camp and that “all of them washed their fingers earlier than getting into” and that “they’re enjoying and laughing.” She included a hashtag saying “enterprise as common.” The publish instantly acquired backlash after individuals across the nation have been urged to remain residence and apply social distance to reduce the unfold of coronavirus.

Within the feedback, the Marvel actor went on to say that the federal government has taken an excessive amount of management and dismissed COVID-19 as a “respiratory flu.”

“Some individuals worth their lives over freedom, some individuals worth freedom over their lives. All of us make our decisions,” she wrote. “The place we’re proper now feels lots too near Marshall Legislation for my consolation already, all within the identify of a respiratory flu.”

Vanessa Hudgens additionally got here underneath hearth final week for not taking coronavirus severely and dismissing its lethal impression all over the world.

“I’m sorry. It’s a virus, I get it. I respect it,” she stated. “However at the identical time, like, even when all people will get it — like, yeah, individuals are gonna die. Which is horrible. However, like, inevitable?” She later issued an apology for her feedback.