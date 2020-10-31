Sophie Turner to Voice Princess Charlotte in HBO Max’s ‘The Prince’

“Sport of Thrones” alum Sophie Turner’s subsequent enterprise is voicing a member of the royal household.

Turner is becoming a member of the forged of HBO Max’s animated sequence “The Prince,” created and govt produced by “Household Man” producer, author and actor Gary Janetti. The satire focuses on seven-year-old Prince George, who’s voiced by Janetti, and his antics because the first-born little one of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge. Turner will voice George’s sister, Princess Charlotte.

Janetti introduced the information on Instagram Saturday by sharing a Halloween-themed sneak peek of the present. “Meet Charlotte – Sophie Turner,” Janetti wrote in the video’s caption. Within the clip, George makes an attempt to coordinate his siblings’ Halloween costumes, solely to understand that they’ve picked out their very own outfits for the event.

“The Prince” additionally stars Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Tom Hollander as Prince Philip and Prince Charles, Alan Cumming as George’s butler Owen, Frances de la Tour as Queen Elizabeth and Iwan Rheon as Prince William.

“The Prince” is produced by twentieth Tv and Bento Field Leisure for HBO Max. This marks the second sequence that Janetti has in the works at HBO Max, because it was beforehand introduced that Janetti and his husband, Brad Goreski, are engaged on a journey sequence collectively. Janetti additionally wrote for “Will & Grace” and co-created the sequence “Vicious.”