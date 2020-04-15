Sophie Turner wants to play X-Men’s Jean Grey again in the MCU

Sophie Turner has stated that she “would kill” to return to her X-Males function in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Sport of Thrones star debuted as telepathic mutant Jean Grey in 2016’s X-Males: Apocalypse, taking up the function performed by Famke Janssen in the authentic trilogy of movies.

She reprised the function for final yr’s X-Males: Darkish Phoenix, which noticed a damaging reception from critics and was a monetary failure at the field workplace.

Throwing the movie collection additional into doubt is Disney’s current buy of the X-Males characters as a part of their 20th Century Fox acquisition, sparking speak that they might quickly be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Talking to Selection, Turner stated: “I don’t even know what the deal is, whether or not Disney wants to proceed on the X-Males journey. I’d at all times be down to return to that character and that forged and that have. We had the greatest time on these films. I’d kill to return.”

Turner’s two X-Males movies featured an ensemble of Hollywood A-listers together with James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas Hoult.

New Mutants is the solely X-Males movie produced by 20th Century Fox that is still unreleased, having been delayed a number of instances (most not too long ago due to the coronavirus outbreak).

