‘Sopranos’ Star Joe Pantoliano Recovering After Being Hit by Car – Variety

Joe Pantoliano, finest recognized for his position as mobster Ralph Cifaretto on “The Sopranos,” is recovering at his dwelling after being struck by a automobile Friday.

The actor was going for a stroll round his neighborhood when two automobiles crashed into one another close by him. The T-bone collision despatched one of many automobiles sliding down the street, the place it struck Pantoliano and knocked him to the bottom. The influence gave him a reduce on his head, which required stitches at a hospital, along with different accidents.

Barry McPherson, Pantoliano’s agent, confirmed to Variety in a press release that the actor is recovering again at dwelling. His household and docs are additionally preserving a watch out for any indicators of a concussion or chest trauma from his accident.

“He’s dwelling now recuperating. He has stitches and is being monitored for a concussion and chest trauma. He’s resting and grateful for all of the inquiries,” McPherson mentioned.

Somebody additionally posted a photograph of Pantoliano on Instagram, giving a thumbs up and exhibiting off the reduce on his head.

“Joey is dwelling recovering. He has a extreme head harm and a few chest trauma. He’s going to be darkish for a pair days whereas recovering. Thanks for all of the properly needs and optimistic vibes. Maintain them coming!” the submit mentioned.

Along with his position on “The Sopranos,” Patoliano is understood for taking part in Cypher in “The Matrix” and Captain Conrad Howard within the “Dangerous Boys” franchise. He lately reprised the position in “Dangerous Boys for Life” earlier this 12 months.