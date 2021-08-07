Sorbojaya (Zee Bangla) TV Serial Forged, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Sorbojaya (Zee Bangla) : TV Serial Forged, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Forged Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra
Sorbojaya is an Indian Bengali language tv display. Debashree Roy is taking part in the lead position within the display. The tale of the display revolves round a girl named Sorbojaya, who resides in a large reputed circle of relatives through dropping her wants.
|Identify
|Sorbojaya
|Major Forged
|Debashree Roy
|Style
|Drama
|Director
|Now not To be had
|Manufacturer
|Now not To be had
|Editor
|Now not To be had
|DoP
|Now not To be had
|Manufacturing Space
|Now not To be had
Forged
Your entire solid of TV display Sorbojaya :
Debashree Roy
As : Sorbojaya Chatterjee
Kushal Chakraborty
Moumita Gupta
Swagata Mukherjee
Manoj Ojha
Time
Sorbojaya will telecast on a regular basis at 9pm on Zee Bangla tv channel. The display will air from 9 August 2021. First of all it’s planed to liberate in June 2021 however postponed for few months. It will change Rani Rashmoni within the time slot. Different main points associated with the display are given beneath.
|Channel Identify
|Zee Bangla
|Display Timings
|On a regular basis at 9pm
|Working Time
|20-22 Mins
|Beginning Date
|9 August 2021
|Language
|Bengali
|Nation
|India
Promo
