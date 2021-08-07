Sorbojaya (Zee Bangla) TV Serial Forged, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Sorbojaya (Zee Bangla) : TV Serial Forged, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Forged Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra

Sorbojaya is an Indian Bengali language tv display. Debashree Roy is taking part in the lead position within the display. The tale of the display revolves round a girl named Sorbojaya, who resides in a large reputed circle of relatives through dropping her wants.

Identify Sorbojaya Major Forged Debashree Roy Style Drama Director Now not To be had Manufacturer Now not To be had Editor Now not To be had DoP Now not To be had Manufacturing Space Now not To be had

Forged

Your entire solid of TV display Sorbojaya :

Debashree Roy

As : Sorbojaya Chatterjee

Kushal Chakraborty

Moumita Gupta

Swagata Mukherjee

Manoj Ojha

Time

Sorbojaya will telecast on a regular basis at 9pm on Zee Bangla tv channel. The display will air from 9 August 2021. First of all it’s planed to liberate in June 2021 however postponed for few months. It will change Rani Rashmoni within the time slot. Different main points associated with the display are given beneath.

Channel Identify Zee Bangla Display Timings On a regular basis at 9pm Working Time 20-22 Mins Beginning Date 9 August 2021 Language Bengali Nation India

Promo

In case you have extra information about the display Sorbojaya, then please remark beneath down we attempt to replace it inside of an hour

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

Comparable