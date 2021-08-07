Sorbojaya (Zee Bangla) TV Serial Forged, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Sorbojaya is an Indian Bengali language tv display. Debashree Roy is taking part in the lead position within the display. The tale of the display revolves round a girl named Sorbojaya, who resides in a large reputed circle of relatives through dropping her wants.

Identify Sorbojaya
Major Forged Debashree Roy
Style Drama
Director Now not To be had
Manufacturer Now not To be had
Editor Now not To be had
DoP Now not To be had
Manufacturing Space Now not To be had

Forged

Your entire solid of TV display Sorbojaya :

Debashree Roy

As : Sorbojaya Chatterjee

Kushal Chakraborty

Moumita Gupta

Swagata Mukherjee

Manoj Ojha

Time

Sorbojaya will telecast on a regular basis at 9pm on Zee Bangla tv channel. The display will air from 9 August 2021. First of all it’s planed to liberate in June 2021 however postponed for few months. It will change Rani Rashmoni within the time slot. Different main points associated with the display are given beneath.

Channel Identify Zee Bangla
Display Timings On a regular basis at 9pm
Working Time 20-22 Mins
Beginning Date 9 August 2021
Language Bengali
Nation India

Promo

In case you have extra information about the display Sorbojaya, then please remark beneath down we attempt to replace it inside of an hour

