Sorbojaya (Zee Bangla) TV Serial Forged, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Sorbojaya (Zee Bangla): TV Serial Forged, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Forged Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra

Sorbojaya is an Indian Bengali language tv display. Debashree Roy is enjoying the lead function within the display. The display might be launched on Zee Bangla channel in June 2021. The tale of the display revolves round a lady named Sorbojaya, who resides in a large reputed circle of relatives through dropping her wants.

Identify Sorbojaya Primary Forged Debashree Roy Style Drama Director No longer To be had Manufacturer No longer To be had Editor No longer To be had DoP No longer To be had Manufacturing Space No longer To be had

Forged

Your entire forged of TV display Sorbojaya :

Debashree Roy

As : Sorbojaya Chatterjee

Kushal Chakraborty

Moumita Gupta

Swagata Mukherjee

Manoj Ojha

Time

Sorbojaya might be telecast Monday to Friday on Zee Bangla tv channel. The display will air in June 2021 and would possibly exchange Rani Rashmoni within the time slot. Different main points associated with the display are given underneath.

Channel Identify Zee Bangla Display Timings No longer To be had Working Time No longer To be had Beginning Date June 2021 Language Bengali Nation India

Promo

