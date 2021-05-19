Sorbojaya (Zee Bangla) TV Serial Forged, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Sorbojaya (Zee Bangla): TV Serial Forged, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Forged Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra
Sorbojaya is an Indian Bengali language tv display. Debashree Roy is enjoying the lead function within the display. The display might be launched on Zee Bangla channel in June 2021. The tale of the display revolves round a lady named Sorbojaya, who resides in a large reputed circle of relatives through dropping her wants.
|Identify
|Sorbojaya
|Primary Forged
|Debashree Roy
|Style
|Drama
|Director
|No longer To be had
|Manufacturer
|No longer To be had
|Editor
|No longer To be had
|DoP
|No longer To be had
|Manufacturing Space
|No longer To be had
Forged
Your entire forged of TV display Sorbojaya :
Debashree Roy
As : Sorbojaya Chatterjee
Kushal Chakraborty
Moumita Gupta
Swagata Mukherjee
Manoj Ojha
Time
Sorbojaya might be telecast Monday to Friday on Zee Bangla tv channel. The display will air in June 2021 and would possibly exchange Rani Rashmoni within the time slot. Different main points associated with the display are given underneath.
|Channel Identify
|Zee Bangla
|Display Timings
|No longer To be had
|Working Time
|No longer To be had
|Beginning Date
|June 2021
|Language
|Bengali
|Nation
|India
Promo
