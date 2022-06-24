Sorcery will come to Conan Exiles for free through an update that already has a release window

The survival game set in the Robert E. Howard universe details what’s new to expect.

It’s been more than four years since Conan Exiles hit the market, and as many since early access, and since then, the survival adventure set in the Robert E. Howard universe has been getting a lot of new content, including new lands and challenges. But this time, wizardry will come to the Funcom game, and it will do so through a big free update.

Age of Sorcery will arrive in the third quarter of this 2022The Conan Exiles: Age of Sorcery Update 3.0, will arrive throughout the third quarter of this 2022 and promises to be a substantial change in the way the game will grow in the coming years. “With Age of Sorcery, Conan Exiles delivers on the promise of bringing the Sword to the forefront and wizardry that underlies the spirit of Conan the Barbarian, and puts an important choice in the hands of every Exile,” the team said in a press release.

The game will adopt an Ages system, which will expand the world of Conan Exiles with content updates and paid Battle Passes, which will serve to replace the current DLC model. Each of these Ages, including the Age of Sorcery, will have their own theme. “The Ages look to the future, aiming to deliver content updates at a consistent pace and in a simple way so that players can support the growth of the game and receive exclusive themed items in return,” Tencent explained.

They will expand the world of Conan Exiles with content updates and Battle PassesIn Age of Sorcery we will have to choose if we want make use of the “virulent powers of sorcery”, although for this we have to sacrifice part of our vital force by casting spells and summoning unholy creatures. The improved attribute system will also give us the ability to select different feats, thus deepening character progression and combat.

The construction interface has also been reviewed and enhanced for both mouse and keyboard. This update will also include improvements, new items and crafting materials related to wizardry and its rituals. If you don’t know Funcom’s survival game, remember that at 3DJuegos you have our analysis of Conan Exiles.

