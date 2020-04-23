Sorry, Avatar The Last Airbender But The Legend Of Korra Is A Better Series

This was very totally different from The Legend of Korra, the place the stakes had been all the time sky excessive. The first villain, Amon, was an excellent instance of this since he might completely take any person’s bending talents away from them—or so we thought. But anytime he was current, there was all the time a looming doom to him that was by no means matched on Avatar. Or what about when Korra misplaced her reference to all of the previous Avatars? The ramifications of that had been (and are) large, and I tense up simply eager about it. That’s why I really feel like The Legend of Korra had a lot larger stakes than The Last Airbender—when it performed with the lore, it performed for retains.