Sorry, Avatar The Last Airbender But The Legend Of Korra Is A Better Series

Look, I really like Avatar: The Last Airbender with my full coronary heart and soul. I’ve seen all three seasons, purchased each Avatar-themed Funko Pop, and have learn all of the comics and even the novel. Hell, I’m even one of many few individuals who will defend the M. Night time Shyamalan Avatar film. And naturally I’m tremendous psyched for the upcoming Netflix present. But, with all of the mentioned, I’m sorry, however The Legend of Korra continues to be the higher collection of the 2.
And I already know what you’re going to say. You’re going to say that The Legend of Korra would not have the guts and humor that Avatar has. Or the characters! God, Bolin is NOT Sokka, regardless of how onerous the creators tried to make him the comedian aid. And I’ll agree with you. Even so, I’ll nonetheless die on the hill for The Legend of Korra and listed below are 5 the reason why.
The Stakes Are A lot Increased on The Legend of Korra
As famous earlier, I really like Avatar, however come on now. The stakes by no means actually acquired that top on the present. True, Avatar was a way more private present, and characters like Toph and Iroh had significantly better inside struggles than the characters in The Legend of Korra. But if you spend entire episodes regarding rescuing Appa, then you definately’re form of on the low-end scale in the case of stakes. That’s to not say that stuff didn’t get actual on Avatar, as anytime Aang went into his Avatar state, I held my breath. But in the long term, you by no means actually felt like issues wouldn’t prove alright for our heroes.
This was very totally different from The Legend of Korra, the place the stakes had been all the time sky excessive. The first villain, Amon, was an excellent instance of this since he might completely take any person’s bending talents away from them—or so we thought. But anytime he was current, there was all the time a looming doom to him that was by no means matched on Avatar. Or what about when Korra misplaced her reference to all of the previous Avatars? The ramifications of that had been (and are) large, and I tense up simply eager about it. That’s why I really feel like The Legend of Korra had a lot larger stakes than The Last Airbender—when it performed with the lore, it performed for retains.
I Suppose the Motion is A lot Better On The Legend of Korra, Too
I all the time actually favored how the animation appeared when it got here to bending on Avatar, however the motion was not often awe-inspiring. In addition to a couple of fights, I really feel like one of many main features that had potential however was by no means totally realized was the motion (that is another excuse why I form of dig the film, because the motion was completely epic at instances.)
But the motion in The Legend of Korra was an enormous spotlight. All of the bending fights had been superb, and I particularly favored how metalbending was expanded on this present, as nicely how new talents, like lavabending, got here into play. Plus, the animation was simply a lot extra fluid on Korra than it was on Avatar. I get that the characters weren’t as memorable on The Legend of Korra, however when it got here to the motion, that present undoubtedly will get the nod.
The Worldbuilding is Superior on The Legend of Korra
Ba Sing Se is superior. The Fireplace Nation is superior. In truth, the entire totally different nations in Avatar are superb. But… I a lot desire the steampunk aesthetic of The Legend of Korra. As a result of if something, The Legend of Korra is a narrative about change. The substitute of the previous guard. The march towards progress.
And the steampunk components of Korra make that each one totally realized. I really like the “movers”. I really like the metalbending police pressure. And whereas I don’t love the Professional-Bending League, I respect the way it constructed upon the concept bending has now superior to the purpose that it’s turn into part of on a regular basis life, and truly separates the benders from the non-benders, which I all the time discovered intriguing.
The Further Season Helped
Avatar feels full as a collection. Sure, there are solely three seasons (or books) and solely 61 episodes, however the present not often wasted any time, and every episode gave monumental progress to the characters and to the mythology. But despite the fact that The Legend of Korra solely had 52 episodes, I actually assume having a fourth season helped to spherical out Korra’s character arc. As a result of actually, Korra was, for my part, one of many least attention-grabbing characters within the first two seasons, however I actually warmed as much as her by the fourth season.
As a result of Korra was all the time meant to be the polar reverse of Aang. Aang solely knew airbending at the beginning of his coaching. Korra knew every little thing however airbending at her begin. Aang was calm, however juvenile. Korra was feisty and extra grown-up, and so on. But Aang was all the time likeable and a pure match as Avatar. Korra, then again, needed to develop far more, and her progress was extra satisfying than Aang’s as an finish consequence. And that fourth e book, titled “Stability,” actually had Korra come into her personal. And in additional than ways in which one.
The LGBTQ Issue
Plus, I’d be remiss if I didn’t convey up that Korra and Asami’s relationship (Korrasami) is, so far as I do know, the primary homosexual relationship in a “child’s” TV present. Now sure, it’s VERY refined (within the present. Not within the comedian e book, Turf Wars). But the truth that the final shot of the present is of Korra and Asami holding palms makes The Legend of Korra a way more essential present than Avatar, even for those who don’t assume it’s essentially a greater one.
But I personally do assume this does make Korra higher than Avatar as a result of it’s making a stand towards one thing. Whereas sure, there was the message of inclusion in Avatar (Toph was, in spite of everything, blind, and nonetheless probably the most valued member of the staff), the concept a Nickelodeon present could be the primary to face behind homosexual rights nonetheless can’t be ignored, and it provides much more weight and worth to Korra’s character progress as she’s figuring herself out when it got here to her little fling with Mako.
And people are my causes. Once more, I’m not saying Avatar sucks. I LOVE Avatar. But I’m nonetheless within the camp that thinks The Legend of Korra is best, and I’m standing behind that call. But what do you assume? Pontificate within the feedback.
