Sosie Bacon, star of “Smile”, on horror movies: “Jordán Peele, with” Run away! “really changed the genre”

Smile is the new horror movie that is a worldwide hit

Netflix and HBO have had their talent for several years: Narcos: Mexico y 13 Reasons Why of the first and Here and Now y Mare Of Easttown of the second, but Sosie Bacon had her great leading role in theaters with Smile (Smile). With this work, he achieved the attention of the industry beyond his last name. Her talent is evident and she possibly inherited it from her father, Kevin Bacon, who accompanied her on this path since she was still a child since she gave her her first role in Loverboya film directed by the actor from Footloose In 2005.

“I love the genre above all,” the actress sentenced from the first response and trying to explain from minute 0 why she accepted the role. However, and beyond her film, she follows terror and was encouraged to make a brief analysis of its present: “I think she is having a total moment. I think of Jordan Peele with ¡Huey! It really changed the genre tremendously and took it to another level. and then too the devil’s legacy. We started getting these really great horror movies that talked about important things that were significant. Not like a house or whatever, but like real emotional ones. And then I think this movie adds to that because, I don’t know, it just does something slightly different.”

Official image of “Smile”

Smile focuses on the life of a psychiatrist named Rose Cotter (Bacon) who after witnessing a strange and traumatic incident with a patient in the psychiatric ward, begins to experience terrifying events for no logical reason. For this reason, her fear begins to shake her, affecting all aspects of her life and pushing her into solitude. This situation will lead Rose to confront her troubled past, which is her only way out in order to survive and escape from her now terrifying new reality.

Regarding the role she had to play, the actress confessed how close she was to becoming a mental health professional and why she thinks she has the conditions to do so: “I think if I hadn’t been an actress, maybe I would have been a therapist or something.” So. I was interested in social work, I’m a good listener, and I’m pretty good at understanding all the different facets of human beings in some way.” Those conditions led her to play her role more naturally: “I didn’t think I had to prepare specifically for this.”

This story was created and directed by Parker Finn, a filmmaker who also directed the 2018 horror film, The Hidebehind. Without a doubt, he is a filmmaker with quite a few good ideas and with the desire to do something different with the genre. About her work, Sosie said that “Parker built everything from the point of view of the camera” and added: For me, I think it was a lot of taking my time to imagine what it would be like to be in that situation and then letting it surprise me in some way. way. But it was all practical special effects, so I didn’t have to come up with any reactions. Like something was really attacking me or whatever. So it was fine.”

Unlike other movies without too much innovation, Smile builds the atmosphere very well to scare, with really chilling moments. And the actress agrees with the successful work of the entire team: “This script in particular was very involved in her life and who she was, which was really special. And then also the scary scenes, although we’ve seen them before, Parker has this way of flipping them over his head, and I was like ‘I didn’t expect this.’ I really felt like I trusted him to take on this role.”

With only a week on the billboard, Smile became one of the surprises of the season: it debuted in the US market with 22 million dollars (the film cost 17) and in the world box office it has already doubled that number. The film also conquered Stephen King, who recommended it on social networks. Without a doubt, one of the surprises of the genre, in the month of terror.

Smile remains on the movie billboard.

