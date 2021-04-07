‘Soul’ and ‘The Mandalorian’ Lead Visual Effects Society Awards

Pixar’s “Soul,” George Clooney’s “The Midnight Sky” and “The Mandalorian” led the winners on the nineteenth annual Visual Effects Society (VES) Awards.

Comic Patton Oswalt served as host for the tenth time for the digital ceremony which celebrated the artwork of visible results throughout 25 classes.

“Soul” was named high animated movie, profitable 5 awards. “The Mandalorian” was named greatest photoreal episode and garnered three awards, and “The Midnight Sky” was named the photoreal characteristic winner, garnering two awards.

Sacha Baron Cohen offered the VES Award for Inventive Excellence to acclaimed visible results supervisor, second unit director and director of pictures Robert Legato, ASC. Cate Blanchett offered the VES Lifetime Achievement Award to Peter Jackson. The “Lord of the Rings” filmmaker was lauded in a digital tribute that featured Andy Serkis, Naomi Watts, Elijah Wooden, Sir Ian McKellen, James Cameron and Gollum.

Full Record of Winners:

Excellent Visual Effects in a Photoreal Characteristic

“The Midnight Sky”

Matt Kasmir

Greg Baxter

Chris Lawrence

Max Solomon

David Watkins

Excellent Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Characteristic

“Mank”

Wei Zheng

Peter Mavromates

Simon Carr

James Pastorius

Excellent Visual Effects in an Animated Characteristic

“Soul”

Pete Docter

Dana Murray

Michael Fong

Invoice Watral

Excellent Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

“The Mandalorian” (The Marshal)

Joe Bauer

Abbigail Keller

Hal Hickel

Richard Bluff

Roy Cancino

Excellent Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

“The Crown” (Gold Stick)

Ben Turner

Reece Ewing

Andrew Scrase

Jonathan Wooden

Excellent Visual Effects in a Actual-Time Venture

“Ghost of Tsushima”

Jason Connell

Matt Vainio

Jasmin Patry

Joanna Wang

Excellent Visual Effects in a Industrial

Walmart; Well-known Guests

Chris “Badger” Knight

Lori Talley

Yarin Manes

Matt Fuller

Excellent Visual Effects in a Particular Venue Venture

“The Bourne Stuntacular”

Salvador Zalvidea

Tracey Gibbons

George Allan

Matthías Bjarnason

Scott Smith

Excellent Animated Character in a Photoreal Characteristic

“The One and Solely Ivan” (Ivan)

Valentina Rosselli

Thomas Huizer

Andrea De Martis

William Bell

Excellent Animated Character in an Animated Characteristic

“Soul” (Terry)

Jonathan Hoffman

Jonathan Web page

Peter Tieryas

Ron Zorman

Excellent Animated Character in an Episode or Actual-Time Venture

“The Mandalorian” (The Jedi; The Little one)

John Rosengrant

Peter Clarke

Scott Patton

Hal Hickel

Excellent Animated Character in a Industrial

Arm & Hammer; As soon as Upon a Time; Tuxedo Tom

Shiny Rajan

Silvia Bartoli

Matías Heker

Tiago Dias Mota

Excellent Created Surroundings in a Photoreal Characteristic

“Mulan” (Imperial Metropolis)

Jeremy Fort

Matt Fitzgerald

Ben Walker

Adrian Vercoe

Excellent Created Surroundings in an Animated Characteristic

“Soul” (You Seminar)

Hosuk Chang

Sungyeon Joh

Peter Roe

Frank Tai

Excellent Created Surroundings in an Episode, Industrial, or Actual-Time Venture

“The Mandalorian” (The Believer; Morak Jungle)

Enrico Damm

Johanes Kurnia

Phi Tran

Tong Tran

Excellent Digital Cinematography in a CG Venture

“Soul”

Matt Aspbury

Ian Megibben

Excellent Mannequin in a Photoreal or Animated Venture

“The Midnight Sky” (Aether)

Michael Balthazart

Jonathan Opgenhaffen

John-Peter Li

Simon Aluze

Excellent Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Characteristic

“Venture Energy”

Yin Lai Jimmy Leung

Jonathan Edward Lyddon-Towl

Pierpaolo Navarini

Michelle Lee

Excellent Effects Simulations in an Animated Characteristic

Soul

Alexis Angelidis

Keith Daniel Klohn

Aimei Kutt

Melissa Tseng

Excellent Effects Simulations in an Episode, Industrial, or Actual-Time Venture

“Lovecraft Nation” (Unusual Case; Chrysalis)

Federica Foresti

Johan Gabrielsson

Hugo Medda

Andreas Krieg

Excellent Compositing in a Characteristic

“Venture Energy”

Russell Horth

Matthew Endurance

Julien Rousseau

Excellent Compositing in an Episode

“Lovecraft Nation” (Unusual Case; Chrysalis)

Viktor Andersson

Linus Lindblom

Mattias Sandelius

Crawford Reilly

Excellent Compositing in a Industrial

Burberry; Festive

Alex Lovejoy

Mithun Alex

David Filipe

Amresh Kumar

Excellent Particular (Sensible) Effects in a Photoreal or Animated Venture

“Concern the Strolling Lifeless” (Bury Her Subsequent to Jasper’s Leg)

Frank Iudica

Scott Roark

Daniel J. Yates

Excellent Visual Effects in a Scholar Venture

“Migrants”

Antoine Dupriez

Hugo Caby

Lucas Lermytte

Zoé Devise