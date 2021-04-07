‘Soul’ and ‘The Mandalorian’ Lead Visual Effects Society Awards

Pixar’s “Soul,” George Clooney’s “The Midnight Sky” and “The Mandalorian” led the winners on the nineteenth annual Visual Effects Society (VES) Awards.
Comic Patton Oswalt served as host for the tenth time for the digital ceremony which celebrated the artwork of visible results throughout 25 classes.
“Soul” was named high animated movie, profitable 5 awards. “The Mandalorian” was named greatest photoreal episode and garnered three awards, and “The Midnight Sky” was named the photoreal characteristic winner, garnering two awards.
Sacha Baron Cohen offered the VES Award for Inventive Excellence to acclaimed visible results supervisor, second unit director and director of pictures Robert Legato, ASC. Cate Blanchett offered the VES Lifetime Achievement Award to Peter Jackson. The “Lord of the Rings” filmmaker was lauded in a digital tribute that featured Andy Serkis, Naomi Watts, Elijah Wooden, Sir Ian McKellen, James Cameron and Gollum.
Full Record of Winners:
Excellent Visual Effects in a Photoreal Characteristic
“The Midnight Sky”
Matt Kasmir
Greg Baxter
Chris Lawrence
Max Solomon
David Watkins
Excellent Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Characteristic
“Mank”
Wei Zheng
Peter Mavromates
Simon Carr
James Pastorius
Excellent Visual Effects in an Animated Characteristic
“Soul”
Pete Docter
Dana Murray
Michael Fong
Invoice Watral
Excellent Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode
“The Mandalorian” (The Marshal)
Joe Bauer
Abbigail Keller
Hal Hickel
Richard Bluff
Roy Cancino
Excellent Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode
“The Crown” (Gold Stick)
Ben Turner
Reece Ewing
Andrew Scrase
Jonathan Wooden
Excellent Visual Effects in a Actual-Time Venture
“Ghost of Tsushima”
Jason Connell
Matt Vainio
Jasmin Patry
Joanna Wang
Excellent Visual Effects in a Industrial
Walmart; Well-known Guests
Chris “Badger” Knight
Lori Talley
Yarin Manes
Matt Fuller
Excellent Visual Effects in a Particular Venue Venture
“The Bourne Stuntacular”
Salvador Zalvidea
Tracey Gibbons
George Allan
Matthías Bjarnason
Scott Smith
Excellent Animated Character in a Photoreal Characteristic
“The One and Solely Ivan” (Ivan)
Valentina Rosselli
Thomas Huizer
Andrea De Martis
William Bell
Excellent Animated Character in an Animated Characteristic
“Soul” (Terry)
Jonathan Hoffman
Jonathan Web page
Peter Tieryas
Ron Zorman
Excellent Animated Character in an Episode or Actual-Time Venture
“The Mandalorian” (The Jedi; The Little one)
John Rosengrant
Peter Clarke
Scott Patton
Hal Hickel
Excellent Animated Character in a Industrial
Arm & Hammer; As soon as Upon a Time; Tuxedo Tom
Shiny Rajan
Silvia Bartoli
Matías Heker
Tiago Dias Mota
Excellent Created Surroundings in a Photoreal Characteristic
“Mulan” (Imperial Metropolis)
Jeremy Fort
Matt Fitzgerald
Ben Walker
Adrian Vercoe
Excellent Created Surroundings in an Animated Characteristic
“Soul” (You Seminar)
Hosuk Chang
Sungyeon Joh
Peter Roe
Frank Tai
Excellent Created Surroundings in an Episode, Industrial, or Actual-Time Venture
“The Mandalorian” (The Believer; Morak Jungle)
Enrico Damm
Johanes Kurnia
Phi Tran
Tong Tran
Excellent Digital Cinematography in a CG Venture
“Soul”
Matt Aspbury
Ian Megibben
Excellent Mannequin in a Photoreal or Animated Venture
“The Midnight Sky” (Aether)
Michael Balthazart
Jonathan Opgenhaffen
John-Peter Li
Simon Aluze
Excellent Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Characteristic
“Venture Energy”
Yin Lai Jimmy Leung
Jonathan Edward Lyddon-Towl
Pierpaolo Navarini
Michelle Lee
Excellent Effects Simulations in an Animated Characteristic
Soul
Alexis Angelidis
Keith Daniel Klohn
Aimei Kutt
Melissa Tseng
Excellent Effects Simulations in an Episode, Industrial, or Actual-Time Venture
“Lovecraft Nation” (Unusual Case; Chrysalis)
Federica Foresti
Johan Gabrielsson
Hugo Medda
Andreas Krieg
Excellent Compositing in a Characteristic
“Venture Energy”
Russell Horth
Matthew Endurance
Julien Rousseau
Excellent Compositing in an Episode
“Lovecraft Nation” (Unusual Case; Chrysalis)
Viktor Andersson
Linus Lindblom
Mattias Sandelius
Crawford Reilly
Excellent Compositing in a Industrial
Burberry; Festive
Alex Lovejoy
Mithun Alex
David Filipe
Amresh Kumar
Excellent Particular (Sensible) Effects in a Photoreal or Animated Venture
“Concern the Strolling Lifeless” (Bury Her Subsequent to Jasper’s Leg)
Frank Iudica
Scott Roark
Daniel J. Yates
Excellent Visual Effects in a Scholar Venture
“Migrants”
Antoine Dupriez
Hugo Caby
Lucas Lermytte
Zoé Devise
