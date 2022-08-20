Soul Hackers 2, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series

After the sensational Persona 5 (and the Royal edition), Shin Megami Tensei V or Catherine: Full Body, Atlus returns to the fray with another of its productions: Soul Hackers 2. A really good JRPG in all its aspects and that has been uncovered as one of the great surprises that this season has left us in role-playing matters.

Not a few players and lifelong JRPG lovers think that the Shin Megami Tensei saga has never been done true justice, at least in the West. A sensational and very veteran series that has always lived in the shadow of other games of the same idiosyncrasy and with much more names such as Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest or even the Persona series itself, a spin-off of SMT as you already know. Well, without raising too much noise, another different spin-off of this great franchise has just arrived and it is none other than the second part of Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers, the cult work of Saturn (although it also appeared later in the first PlayStation) that received a remake on Nintendo 3DS more than a decade ago.

Therefore, it is a subsaga that had been in the fridge for a long time, but Atlus has seen fit to recover it… a decision that I applaud from here. And it is that from now on I can affirm that it is a game sensational in all its aspects, which is obviously very reminiscent of what is embodied in the playable matter of the main SMT saga (and, in certain elements, also of Persona), but which in turn has enough personality to shine with its own light. A production that reclaims the current status of Atlus as a reference company when it comes to recreating JRPG-style titles.

Extensive, complex and adult role

The hallmarks of the Shin Megami Tensei series have always been quite clear, starting with presenting very well thought out arguments quite adult approach and post-apocalyptic cut. Wickers that have also been introduced in this production, although instead of facing a post-apocalyptic background as such, in this case it could be said that it is “pre-apocalyptic”.

One of the most important factors is how well recreated the protagonists are shown.The reason for the latter is that our main task consists precisely in prevent the end of the world, anticipate the arrival of a monstrous being capable of creating uncontrollable chaos. A goal pursued by the dark Ghost Society, an organization led by a very interesting character, Iron Mask, one of many that can be seen throughout the adventure. That is, because one of the most important factors that Soul Hackers 2 houses in my opinion has to do with how well recreated all the protagonists are shown, starting with the main heroine, Ringo.

Ringo is a human-looking being who is actually an artificial intelligence programmed by Aion, a kind of intelligent digital collective mindset. This girl has a multitude of characteristics and skills, and among them is the possibility of “hacking” the souls of the dead. A capacity that at the beginning of the game is used in depth to recruit the companions who join her cause and that I do not intend to reveal so as not to spoil anything. And, in the same way, I don’t want to extend beyond what I just told you about the general plot, but you should know that it is tremendously interesting and has been impeccably writtensomething habitual in the works of Atlus.

Another of the usual ingredients of SMT, exploration and dungeon crawling, have also been embodied in Soul Hackers 2. To cut it short, there are two main worlds in the game. On the one hand we have the “real” one, which is a futuristic-looking Japanese city, a city that is divided into a good number of small areas and premises that we can enable as we go along. The size of these areas is quite small, but to compensate for this fact, we can visit a very large number of locations: bars, alleys, different kinds of shops, clubs, our headquarters, etc.

The aesthetic is very attractive and highlights both the appearance of the characters and opponents as well as the locations we visit

And then there is the “imaginary” world, called in this case the Soul Matrix, which is a kind of “representation” of what is in Ringo’s mind. This place is the one that integrates the dungeons that we must go through, some hidden places full of monsters whom we have to confront. And as you can imagine, these battles take place in turns (although they are not random, so we see the opponents coming) and are crucial throughout the adventure.

I have always found the confrontations that the Shin Megami Tensei series has proposed fascinating.Personally, I have always found the confrontations that the Shin Megami Tensei series has proposed fascinating because of how vital the role of the girls is. creatures and demons What are we recruiting? A feature that has also been integrated on this occasion, although its layout is somewhat different, since for example it is not possible to switch from one to another in the middle of a fight. Thanks to a device called COMP, it is possible to “equip” a monster for each allied character. Some individuals who are the ones who give us most of the skills that have to do with combat, hence its relevance.

The number of these little monsters that it is possible to recruit is very large, an activity that is carried out very simply. For this, what we must do is fully explore each dungeon to run into them and usually join us in exchange for money, vitality or the like. As “living” entities, as we use them they evolve, which allows them to learn new spells. And as expected, we can also “artificially” power them up at the turn location, as well as merge them. A host of possibilities that give tremendous depth to the overall adventure.

The affinity between the team members has a very important relevance

Returning to the combats, these allow us to carry out the classic stocks within the genre: direct attack, special (which consumes magic points), use objects, cover ourselves, etc. A classic arrangement to which the so-called Sabbaths are added, which are some extra attacks that occur automatically after our group of players’ turn ends… as long as we have managed to find a weakness in the opponents. And the more we have been able to squeeze out, the more damaging that extra final attack will be.

Leaving aside the battles, there are many other tasks that it is possible to carry out as we advance. The most important has to do with the secondary tasks, which can be counted by dozens and, very striking, it is possible to activate them both in the real world and in the parallel one. The relationships that we establish with the different characters also become very important, since they allow us to unlock certain areas to improve our skills. And to this are added the traditional actions within the genre such as buying and selling objects of all kinds, talking (texts in spanish) with numerous characters found in different locations, etc.

We can explore a wide range of places and venues, although the size of all of them is rather small

A very well embodied gameplay that is very absorbing as soon as you like the genre. And it is also a very extensive journey, since although it is difficult to calculate it in this type of adventure because it depends a lot on our style of play, on the level of difficulty that we choose (there are three at the beginning), on whether we get stuck at some point (something that has happened to me) and other factors to take into account, a minimum of about 50 hours. A figure that can be expanded much more if we want to maximize all monsters, overcome all additional orders, etc.

It is one of the games that have made the best use of the Unity engineAll this has been covered by a most attractive packaging. As usually happens in Atlus productions, the aesthetics have been taken care of to the maximum. The appearance of all the characters (with Ringo in the lead) is excellent, as well as the global setting that has been given to both the futuristic city and the parallel world. The monsters that we can recruit have a special appeal, and some effects that can be seen during the fights are quite impressive. It’s not the most technically advanced game in the world and it doesn’t pretend to be either, but it’s certainly one of the games that has made the best use of the Unity engine of all those that have appeared recently.

And finally, I don’t want to stop praising the fantastic dubbing that incorporates the title in English and, above all, in Japanese, as well as the beautiful melodies that accompany us throughout the adventure and that are very varied. An outstanding sound section that further exalts this new wonder from Atlus, the umpteenth.