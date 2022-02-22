Soul Hackers 2, the brand new Atlus RPG, confirms its free up date for this summer season

Soul Hackers 2 can be launched on August 26 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Collection X/S and PC., simply someday after its free up in Japan. Developer studio Atlus says that the brand new JRPG will mix facets of the Megami Tensei saga and the primary Soul Hackers to rejoice its twenty fifth anniversary.

SEGA Europe India in a tale synopsis: “In a warfare between satan summoners, it is as much as Ringo and his group to resolve future and save the sector from the apocalypse!“. It takes position on the finish of the twenty first century. whilst the participant, in fact, fights to forestall the top of the sector.

The gameplay proven is what Megami Tensei enthusiasts would be expecting, as the participant leads a bunch of characters thru dungeons, combating monsters in turn-based fight. For the ones unfamiliar, the Personality sequence, some other Megami Tensei spin-off sequence, provides equivalent fight.

Soul Hackers 2 is being directed by way of Eiji Ishida, who not too long ago directed Shin Megami Tensei: Peculiar Adventure and Tokyo Mirage Periods #FE.