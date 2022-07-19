Soulframe is the new free MMORPG game from the creators of Warframe: trailer and details

Digital Extremes has announced during TennoCon 2022 its new fantasy multiplayer free to play.

The creators of Warframe, Digital Extremes, had an appointment with the players this weekend to announce the news they had in hand. Finally, they have not missed it and, during TennoCon 2022, they have announced their new free video game: Soulframe.

You can see a cinematic preview in the trailer that heads the news to verify that it is a role-playing and fantasy title that will follow in the footsteps of Warframe: a free to play action MMORPG which does not yet have a date, since it is currently in the early stages of its development.

In a year an early version can be testedThe title will deal with the idea of ​​a “clash between nature and humanity”, exploring different themes while playing with the ideas of restoration and exploration. The official website is already available, although there are not many more details about what we can expect. we do know that will continue to support Warframewith Rebecca Ford as creative director.

Soulframe has no confirmed release date or platforms beyond PC, though it is expected an early version can be tested within a year and that it follows a path similar to that of Warframe, which has been accumulating a lot of success over the years as one of the most outstanding free to play games on the market. In fact, it is currently enjoying a new expansion that continues to reinvigorate the game with new content and rewards.

More about: Soulframe, Warframe, Digital Extremes, New Game, MMORPG, Free to Play and Free.