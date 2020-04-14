Soul’s New Release Date Has Special Meaning For Pixar

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with numerous corporations. We might earn a fee while you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.

This yr marks a particular anniversary for Pixar. In any case, it was 25 years in the past that the studio first launched Toy Story into theaters, and in doing so helped fully change the panorama for animated movies completely. The milestone age might be reached this November, because the John Lasseter film got here out on November 22, 1995, and now Disney has discovered a good way to have fun: by pushing the discharge date of Pete Docter’s Soul to that very same weekend in 2020.