August 31, 20218 feedbackFresh

Soulstice received the eye of many gamers at E3 2021, and its time at Gamescom 2021 won’t go away many detached both. Its new trailer is filled with motion and fight within the purest hack ‘n slash taste, in a gloomy myth universe by which we can need to purge a whole town of the specters that devastate it. Soulstice can be to be had in 2022 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Sequence X | S.