Soumitra Chatterjee Dies: Frequent Satyajit Ray Collaborator Was 85

Indian actor Soumitra Chatterjee, greatest recognized internationally for his lengthy affiliation with Oscar-winning filmmaker Satyajit Ray, died on Sunday in Kolkata after contracting coronavirus. He was 85.

Chatterjee was born in Calcutta in 1935. Whereas at college he developed an curiosity in theater and was subsequently mentored by Sisir Bhaduri, a doyen within the subject. He pursued an performing profession in cinema whereas working as an announcer with All India Radio.

Chatterjee’s movie debut, “The World of Apu,” (1959) was the third a part of Ray’s celebrated Apu Trilogy that started with Cannes-winner “Pather Panchali” in 1955 and continued with Venice-winner “Aparajito” in 1956. The movie started a fruitful affiliation with Ray over time that included “The Goddess” (1960), “Three Daughters” (1961), “The Expedition” (1962), “Charulata” (1964), “Days and Nights within the Forest” (1970), “Distant Thunder” (1973), “The Golden Fortress” (1974), “The Elephant God” (1979), “The House and the World” (1984) and “Branches of the Tree” (1990).

Chatterjee additionally labored with the opposite greats of Bengali-language cinema, together with with Tapan Sinha on “Kshudhita Pashan” (1960), and “Jhinder Bandi (1961) and Mrinal Sen on “Akash Kusum” (1965). On the identical time, Chatterjee acted in standard Bengali cinema, giving a profession whole of greater than 300 movies.

On the time of his dying, he had 10 footage prepared for launch. The actor additionally continued his affiliation with theater until the tip.

Internationally, aside from his Ray oeuvre that was seen the world over, Chatterjee acted in Nicolas Klotz’s “The Bengali Night time” (1988) and Florian Gallenberger’s “Shadows of Time” (2004). Catherine Berge made a documentary on Chatterjee titled “The Tree” (1998).

Chatterjee received lead actor at India’s Nationwide Awards for Suman Ghosh’s “Podokkhep” (2006), supporting actor on the Asia-Pacific Movie Competition for Atanu Ghosh’s “Angshumaner Chhobi” (2009) and actor at New York’s Winter Movie Awards for Amit Ranjan Biswas’ “Bridge” (2016).

In 2012, he was accorded India’s highest movie honor, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and in 2018 the French authorities conferred upon him its highest civilian award, the Legion of Honor.