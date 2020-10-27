Soumitra Chatterjee’s condition on ventilator is very serious, treatment going on for 22 days, but not effecting

Kolkata: The condition of the famous Bangla actor Soumitra Chatterjee has worsened on Tuesday and the treatment is not affecting him. A senior doctor of the hospital gave this information. The doctor said that the 85-year-old actor has been undergoing treatment for the last 22 days and is suffering from second-level pneumonia. Chatterjee’s children placed on life support system are not working properly. Also Read – Covid 19 Vaccine: Good news, Corona vaccine is ready! This instruction given to UK hospitals

The senior doctor said, “Chatterjee is hardly coming to consciousness. They are being given oxygen and treatment of lack of water in the body is also going on. Their kidneys are not working properly. The levels of urea and creatinine in their body have increased a lot and they are not being affected by the treatment. Overall, his condition has deteriorated. He is very serious. ” Also Read – Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar infected with Corona virus, admitted to hospital in Mumbai

The senior doctor said that the condition of the brain of the elderly actor has also deteriorated and this is a matter of major concern. Chatterjee was put on ventilator on Monday evening. Their hemoglobin levels and platelet numbers have fallen. Also Read – Coronavirus in UP Update: 2052 new cases of Kovid in 24 hours, 28 people died, know the condition of your district

Actor was admitted to the hospital here on 6 October after being found corona virus infected. After recovering from the infection, he was brought to the non-Kovid ITU last week.