Soumya Sriraman Exits BBC, ITV Streamer BritBox

Soumya Sriraman, U.S. and Canada president and CEO of BBC Studios and ITV’s streaming service BritBox, will step down from her place on the finish of October.

New management will likely be introduced within the coming weeks, the streamer mentioned.

Positioned because the streaming dwelling for British tv content material, BritBox was arrange in 2017 and now has greater than 1.5 million subscribers. The service is because of start international enlargement in 25 nations, starting with Australia, later this 12 months.

Sriraman was liable for commissioning and government producing a number of reveals for the service, together with “The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco” with Rachel Stirling and Julie Graham, and “There She Goes,” starring David Tennant and Jessica Hynes, who gained a BAFTA Award for her function. Moreover, for the primary time ever on a streaming platform, BritBox delivered the reside telecast of “Harry and Megan: The Royal Wedding ceremony” to North American audiences.

In a joint government assertion, Rebecca Glashow, president, BBC Studios – Americas, and Martin Goswami, group strategic partnership and distribution director, ITV, mentioned, “Soumya is a trailblazer. Her expertise, management, and thorough data of British content material has been the right match for BritBox. We thank Soumya for her ardour and dedication in main the BritBox staff and shaping the service into what it’s at this time.”

“I’ve loved writing each minute of the BritBox story – from imagining it six years in the past to constructing and rising it! I’m so pleased with my staff who has labored tirelessly to exceed all expectations. I’m grateful to the management on the BBC and ITV for his or her stewardship on this journey and I now look ahead to my subsequent chapter,” mentioned Sriraman.

Sriraman beforehand served as government vp of franchise and digital enterprises at BBC Studios – Americas, the place she expanded consumer-facing actions for key BBC manufacturers together with “Physician Who” and “BBC Earth.” Previous to becoming a member of BBC Studios, she was president and CEO of Palisades Tartan, an unbiased movie model.